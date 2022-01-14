Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

College

Where to watch the 2022 Vanderbilt Commodore Challenge
Advertisement

College

Texas Relays back to the full schedule for 2022

College

Northern Arizona coach credits squad "depth" for cross country championship success

College

NC State, Northern Arizona win 2021 NCAA DI cross country championships: Results and team scores

College

Results-2021 NCAA DII Cross Country Championships; Adam State, Grand Valley State are champions!

College

How to watch the 2021 NAIA Cross Country National Championship
Vanderbilt-track-and-field
Vanderbilt Commodore track and field

College

Where to watch the 2022 Vanderbilt Commodore Challenge

Watch the live stream and all the results of the 2022 Vanderbilt Commodore Challenge this Friday (14). Links for schedule and heat sheets available.

Published

BY Chad Bishop
Vanderbilt Athletics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt track and field team’s indoor season begins this weekend when the program hosts the Commodore Challenge, the first track and field meet for first-year head coach Althea Thomas.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Follow the 2022 Vanderbilt Commodore Challenge

Thomas, named Vanderbilt’s head coach in July, also coached Vanderbilt’s cross country squads in the fall. The coaching veteran is excited to see what her team brings to the table – and to be on the sidelines for a Vandy track meet for the first time.

READ MORE: How to watch the 2022 Washington State Cougar Classic Invitational?

“It’s very exciting to see all the work from the fall, anticipating seeing all of it come to fruition during the meet,” Thomas said. “And although we have had cross country, we get to see everybody on the team come together as one. I’m just really looking forward to the athletes being able to step on the track and showcase what they’ve been doing all fall and just show those characteristics of grit and hard work and belief and execution with the lights being on.

“I’m excited to see that process occur on a meet setting.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

One of three indoor home events this spring, the Commodore Challenge is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. Friday with the women’s high jump inside the David Williams II Recreation and Wellness Center. Running events are scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday and the meet will then continue at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Thomas said during her time as an assistant coach at LSU, Purdue, Kentucky, UAB and Georgia, the head coaches she worked for allowed her and other assistants to go about their business on meet day. Thomas wants her staff to feel that same ease this weekend after the first starter’s pistol and beyond.

“As a staff we talk constantly, whether it’s me with the other assistants or the assistants with themselves, and consult and get ideas,” Thomas said. “It may be something about development, something about mental toughness, something about growth and maturity and competing.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Alabama-Huntsville, Auburn, Austin Peay, Belmont, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Lipscomb, Middle Tennessee, Murray State, South Florida, Tennessee Tech, Western Kentucky and William Carey are expected to to represented at the two-day event.

Admission to the event costs $5 with spectators 10-and-under admitted free. All attendees must wear a mask at all time to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

Vanderbilt will remain at home next weekend when it hosts the Vanderbilt Invitational on Jan. 21-22. Thomas knows that event and this weekend’s meet are just the beginning to a long journey.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“It’s a long season. A lot of us will be doing what we call ‘off events’ in this first meet,” she said. “The majority of our runners will be tapping into those races. Our short sprinters they’ll run the 300. Some of our long sprinter who run the (400) will run the 300. Same with the 1,000 – we have 800-meter runners that run the 1,000 and we’ll have some milers that drop down to the 1,000. When you see those events you’ll see a lot of Vanderbilt in one heat.

“I’m excited about those events. They help bridge the gap from training to the actual events that they will run at (the SEC Championships).”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Written By

Written/compiled/published by one of the World-Track and Field website staff members or editors from press releases or public submissions.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Noah_Lyles_USA_Boston_Games_2021 Noah_Lyles_USA_Boston_Games_2021

Just In

Lyles, Knighton, Baker set for New Balance Indoor Grand Prix 60m clash

The 2022 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix will see Noah Lyles, Ronnie Baker and Erriyon Knighton battling in the men's 60m dash on February 6.

2 hours ago
Washington-State-Indoor-Invitational Washington-State-Indoor-Invitational

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Washington State Cougar Classic Invitational?

You can watch the 2022 Washington State Cougar Classic Invitational live stream and follow all the results and updates online on Friday (14).

2 hours ago
LSU-Favour-Ofili-wins-200m LSU-Favour-Ofili-wins-200m

Main News

How to follow the 2022 Tiger Invitational live results?

Follow the live coverage from the 2022 Tiger Invitational at the Carl Maddox Fieldhouse on Friday. Live results, schedule and heat sheets are available.

3 hours ago
Brandon-Miller-Texas-A&M-Invitational Brandon-Miller-Texas-A&M-Invitational

Main News

How to watch the Ted Nelson Invitational live?

Watch the Texas A&M Ted Nelson Invitational live streaming coverage on Friday (14) and Saturday (15). Live results is also available on both days.

14 hours ago