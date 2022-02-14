5,000m Results from Boston University David Hemery Valentine Invitational

Extended results of the historic 5,000m race which took place at the 2022 Boston University David Hemery Valentine Invitational over the weekend and produced an American indoor record. The meet was hosted by Boston University at the Track and Tennis Center.

The two-day meeting generated a lot of highlights and excitement, but a lot of focus was on the men’s 5k and it didn’t disappoint as Olympic finalist Grant Fisher of the Nike Bowerman TC opened his 2022 campaign in a remarkable fashion Saturday night.

The 24-year-old clocked 12:53.73 to shave off more than seven seconds off the previous American indoor record in the 5000m, an event that produced 17 of the top 20 fastest times in the world this season. The former American indoor record was 13:01.26, set in 2014 at Boston by Galen Rupp, who has now slipped outside of the all-time top 10 list.

With his winning performance, Fisher now moves up to the No. 5 spot on the all-time world performer indoor list behind the world record of 12:49.60 set by Ethiopian legendary Kenenisa Bekele, fellow countryman legend Haile Gebrselassie (12:50.38), as well as standout Kenyans Daniel Komen (12:51.48), and Isiah Koech (12:53.29).

Fisher also came close to bettering the best time ever by an American indoors or outdoors of12:53.60 set by Bernard Lagat at Monaco in July 2011.

2022 Boston University David Hemery Valentine Invitational 5,000m results

1 FISHER, Grant Nike Bowerman TC 12:53.73 1(1) – American indoor record; 2 AHMED, Moh Canada 12:56.87 1(2) Canada NR; 3 SCOTT, Marc NIKE Bowerman Tra 12:57.08 1(3) Great Britain NR; 4 BOR, Emmanuel Nike/US Army 13:00.48 1(4); 5 ATKIN, Sam Unattached 13:03.64 1(5); 6 KINCAID, Woody Nike Bowerman TC 13:05.56 2(1); 7 LOMONG, Lopez NIKE Bowerman Tra 13:07.40 2(2); 8 RAESS, Jonas NBal/SUI NR 13:07.95 1(6); 9 TUNTIVATE, Kieran Nike Bowerman TC 13:08.41 2(3) THA NR; 10 MCGORTY , Sean NIKE Bowerman Tra 13:09.21 2(4); 11 WILDSCHUTT, Adriaan JR Florida State 13:09.30 2(5) RSA NR; 12 MANTZ, Conner Nike 13:10.24 1(7); 13 KIPCHIRCHIR, shadrack ADP 13:10.79 1(8); 14 BOR, Hillary Hoka 13:10.98 1(9); 15 JAGER, Evan NIKE Bowerman Tra 13:13.23 2(6); 16 MAGGARD, Dillon Unattached 13:13.62 1(10); 17 JACOBS, Dylan JR Notre Dame 13:14.04 2(7); 18 FINK, Willy Unattached 13:16.97 2(8); 19 BARRAZA, Brian Tinman Elite 13:17.11 2(9); 20 TALBI, Zouhair Oklahoma City U. 13:18.17 1(11); 21 KETER, Benard Nike/US Army 13:21.28 2(10); 22 MASAI, Alex NAZ Elite 13:22.53 2(11); 23 CRAWFORD, Graham Rebook Boston TC 13:22.68 3(1); 24 GUSMAN, Jordan adidas 13:24.05 2(12); 25 COLEMAN, Jamaine Tinman Elite 13:26.23 2(13); 26 MUHUMED, Ahmed SR Florida State 13:26.40 2(14); 27 CARMODY, Matthew JR Notre Dame 13:27.34 3(2); 28 BAXTER, Matt NAZ Elite 13:31.00 3(3); 29 METHNER, Joshua FR Notre Dame 13:32.30 4(1); 30 IVERSON, Acer SO Harvard 13:32.31 3(4); 31 POWELL, Dillon FR Colorado Mines 13:33.68 4(2); 32 HREZI, Mohamed Unattached 13:34.32 3(5); 33 MORAN, Kyle JR Colorado Mines 13:35.58 4(3); 34 EIDENSCHINK, Benjamin 2 Unattached 13:36.57 4(4); 35 YOUNG, Matt SR Georgetown 13:39.59 3(6); 36 MITCHEM , Jake SR Colorado Mines 13:40.44 4(5); 37 WEILBAKER, Shea JR Unattached 13:40.63 4(6); 38 MUTAI, Ezra JR American Int’l 13:41.12 4(7); 39 KNIGHT, Haftu SO Texas 13:41.70 4(8); 40 BERRY, Kevin SR Princeton 13:42.71 3(7); 41 GIDABUDAY, Sydney Roots Running 13:45.80 2(15); 42 OLDEN, Brandon SO Siena 13:45.95 4(9); 43 GAY, John SR Vancouver Thunderb 13:46.45 1(12); 44 PEREIRA, Matthew SR Harvard 13:46.66 3(8); 45 KO, Dylan JR Colorado Mines 13:47.35 4(10); 46 WEAVER, Connor SR Utah State 13:49.16 4(11); 47 MONTE, Anthony FR Princeton 13:50.28 4(12); 48 RITZ, Owen SR Georgetown 13:52.15 5(1); 49 SANTANA, Alfredo Jose Puerto Rico 13:53.80 3(9); 50 HUNTER, Drew adidas 13:53.98 2(16); 51 ALEXANDER, Andrew SR Notre Dame 13:54.02 3(10); 52 CURTIN, Fearghal Unattached 13:54.17 4(13); 53 KEDIR, Ibrahim JR La Salle 13:54.87 5(2); 54 GOUGH, Garrett JR Army West Point 13:55.70 5(3); 55 PHILLIPS, Jonathan SR The Heartbreakers 13:55.85 5(4); 56 MELVILLE, David JR Harvard 13:55.89 4(14); 57 FARRELL, Matthew SO Princeton 13:55.92 4(15);