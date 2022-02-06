Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Ajee’ Wilson wins 800m title at Camel City Invitational
Advertisement

Main News

Grant Holloway vs Trey Cunningham at 2022 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

Main News

Brisco, Sturgis, Williams set to battle for 60m title at New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

Main News

How to watch the 2022 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix?

Main News

Colin Sahlman runs sub 4-minute mile time at Dr. Sander Invitational Columbia Challenge

Main News

National records for Omurwa, Karstoft at 2022 Meeting Elite de Miramas
Ajee-Wilson-win-the-USA-2019-Championships
Ajee Wilson wins the 800m at the USA 2019 Championships | Patrick Holleran, Shannon Digital Imaging

Main News

Ajee’ Wilson wins 800m title at Camel City Invitational

Ajee’ Wilson continued her winning form this season by winning the women’s 800m title at Camel City Invitational on Saturday (5). Results are inside.

Published

Four-time major global championships medalist Ajee’ Wilson made back-to-back weekend wins this week after she came close to her season’s best time over the 800m when winning at the Camel City Invitational on Saturday. Click here for complete results from the meeting.

The American clocked a time of 2:01.39 to take the victory at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, NC, and came within .01 seconds of her 2022 best, set at the Millrose Games in New York, last weekend.

READ MORE: Colin Sahlman runs sub 4-minute mile time at Dr. Sander Invitational Columbia Challenge

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Wilson, the two-time World Indoor silver medalist in 2016 and 2018, has also won a pair of bronze medals at the world outdoor championships in 2017 and 2019. The 27-year-old is the meet record holder with 1:59.26, set in 2019.

Fellow US runner Charlene Lipsey was second to Wilson in a time of 2:03.03 with Lindsey Butler of Virginia Tech (2:05.03) the top collegiate finisher ahead of Texas’ Valery Tobias (2:05.33).

Meanwhile, the men’s mile run went Charlie Da’Vall Grice of Great Britain who posted a season’s best of 3:57.22 for a slight improvement on the 3:57.39 he ran in Fayetteville, Ark., a weekend ago.

Former Virginia Tech standout Vincent Ciattei was second but he was unable to repeat the performance that saw him clocked 3:54.31 in Boston last week. On Saturday at the Camel City Invitational, the 27-year-old ran 3:57.47 for second place.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

For more information on the latest track and field news please visit our homepage. Live result updates are available on our results and schedule page, which will be updated weekly.

In this article:
Written By

Glen Andrews is one of World-Track main writers for long distance and marathon running. Andrews, who competed in cross country during his High School and college years finds passion covering these events. He's also run a few marathons in his time, and still hopes to qualify for Boston.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Grant Holloway of USA in the hurdles Grant Holloway of USA in the hurdles

Main News

Grant Holloway vs Trey Cunningham at 2022 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

Grant Holloway will take on world-leader Trey Cunningham in the men's 60m hurdles at the 2022 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in New York...

5 hours ago
Cambrea_Sturgis_North_Carolina_A&T Cambrea_Sturgis_North_Carolina_A&T

Main News

Brisco, Sturgis, Williams set to battle for 60m title at New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

The women's 60m is expected to be very close at the 2022 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix gets going on Sunday (6) and you...

13 hours ago
Gabby-Thomas-winning-US-Olympic-trials-21.61 Gabby-Thomas-winning-US-Olympic-trials-21.61

Main News

How to watch the 2022 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix?

Watch live streaming coverage of the 2022 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix on YouTube and other networks on Sunday (6) on Staten Island in...

16 hours ago
Colin-Sahlman-runs-sub-4-minute-mile-time-at-Dr-Sander-Invitational-Columbia-Challenge Colin-Sahlman-runs-sub-4-minute-mile-time-at-Dr-Sander-Invitational-Columbia-Challenge

Main News

Colin Sahlman runs sub 4-minute mile time at Dr. Sander Invitational Columbia Challenge

Newbury Park stars Colin Sahlman and Lex Young run fast times at Dr. Sander Invitational Columbia Challenge at The Armory New Balance Center.

18 hours ago