Ajee’ Wilson wins 800m title at Camel City Invitational

Four-time major global championships medalist Ajee’ Wilson made back-to-back weekend wins this week after she came close to her season’s best time over the 800m when winning at the Camel City Invitational on Saturday. Click here for complete results from the meeting.

The American clocked a time of 2:01.39 to take the victory at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, NC, and came within .01 seconds of her 2022 best, set at the Millrose Games in New York, last weekend.

Wilson, the two-time World Indoor silver medalist in 2016 and 2018, has also won a pair of bronze medals at the world outdoor championships in 2017 and 2019. The 27-year-old is the meet record holder with 1:59.26, set in 2019.

Fellow US runner Charlene Lipsey was second to Wilson in a time of 2:03.03 with Lindsey Butler of Virginia Tech (2:05.03) the top collegiate finisher ahead of Texas’ Valery Tobias (2:05.33).

Meanwhile, the men’s mile run went Charlie Da’Vall Grice of Great Britain who posted a season’s best of 3:57.22 for a slight improvement on the 3:57.39 he ran in Fayetteville, Ark., a weekend ago.

Former Virginia Tech standout Vincent Ciattei was second but he was unable to repeat the performance that saw him clocked 3:54.31 in Boston last week. On Saturday at the Camel City Invitational, the 27-year-old ran 3:57.47 for second place.

For more information on the latest track and field news please visit our homepage.