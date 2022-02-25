Boling runs PB of 6.59 to lead finalists at 2022 SEC Indoor Championships

Matthew Boling posted a new personal best of 6.59 seconds to pace all the qualifiers into the men’s 60 meters final at the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships at the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium on the Texas A&M campus on Friday (25). The final will feature four returners from last year’s championships in Fayetteville, AR.

It was a disappointing first day, though for Favour Ashe of the University of Tennessee after he was disqualified from his heat after he appeared to have flinched in his blocks. Ashe came into the SEC Indoor Championships as the No. 3 ranked 60m runner in the NCAA DI top list in 2022 with a personal best time of 6.52 seconds.

New 60m PB for Matthew Boling

Meanwhile, Georgia standout Boling, who is opting to compete in just the 60m and long jump at this weekend’s conference championships, despite leading the world’s list in the 200m, won the third heat of the preliminaries to improve on the 6.60 secs PB he posted at the Samford Invite in Birmingham AL on 21 Jan.

Qualifying with the second quickest time was Dedrick Vanover of Florida who ran 6.63 secs to secure the top spot in the fourth heat, while Devon Achane of Texas A&M clocked 6.64 to win the second heat, while Lance Lang of Kentucky took the first heat with a time of 6.65.

Also advancing to the final of the men’s 60m dash at the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships on Friday night were Kentucky’s Myles Anders (6.68 =PB), Arkansas’ Roman Turner (6.678), Dorian Camel of LSU (6.68) and Emmanuel Yeboah of Texas A&M (6.71).

The final of the men’s 60m dash will take place on Saturday at 5:42 pm ET and Boling will certainly be fancing his chances of winning the gold medal, especially with the favorite Ashe no longer a factor. Vanover, Turner, Lang and Yeboah are the returning finalists from the 2021 championships.