Brisco, Sturgis, Williams set to battle for 60m title at New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

Cambrea Sturgis, Briana Williams, Mikiah Brisco, and Tamara Clark are all among the sprinters slated to face the starter in the women’s 60m dash here at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island when the 2022 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix gets going on Sunday (6). The meeting is a part of the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold level series.

A live two-hour streaming broadcast will be available on the World Athletics YouTube channel, starting at 12:00 pm ET and ending at 2:00 pm ET, while NBC Network and the NBC Sports App will broadcast the meet live on television in the USA.

The heats of the women’s 60m will go off at 11:32 am ET and after a pair of runner-up placings in her last two outings, American Brisco will be aiming to grab a victory this weekend.

The 2020 national indoor champion enters the 2022 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix with the quickest time so far this season, but she is expected to be well tested by a number of her fellow compatriots.

Brisco, who has a season’s best of 7.15 seconds, will start in heat two of the 60m and will go up against fellow Americans Tamara Clark, Morolake Akinosun, and Kiara Parker.

Meanwhile, the first heat of two will see NCAA Outdoor sprint double champion Cambrea Sturgis battling against Jamaica’s Tokyo Olympics 4x100m relay gold medalist Briana Williams.

USA’s Destiny Smith-Barnett, the quickest in the heat on 2022 form with her season’s best of 7.16 secs, will also start in heat one and is also expected to secure a place in the final.

The final of the women’s 60m is slated for 12:37 pm ET.

The world-lead time is 7.08 secs, set by American Marybeth Sant-Price during the 2022 Red Raider Open in Lubbock, TX on Jan 21.