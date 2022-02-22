Christian Coleman headlines USATF Indoor Championships 60m entries

MIAMI, FL — Reigning world champion Christian Coleman is back and will be chasing more global titles again as he headlines the men’s 60m entries at the 2022 USATF Indoor Championships, which will be held at The Podium on Saturday and Sunday, February 26-27. He holds the world record in the event at a stunning 6.34 seconds, set at high altitude in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 2018.

The meeting will serve as Team USATF’s qualifying meet for the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships, staging from March 11-13, 2022 in Belgrade, Serbia. Follow all the Live Results from the USA trials this weekend. Schedule | Qualifying Standards

Coleman returns after almost two year ban

Coleman, the world 60m record holder and the 2018 world indoor champion in the discipline in Birmingham, is back to competitive action this year after being sidelined with an 18-month suspension for missing three drug tests. He won his first short-sprint race at the 2022 Millrose Games in New York, last month with a time of 6.49 seconds and he is hoping to continue his comeback from the long layoff with another win this weekend.

The 25-year-old had been scheduled to race over the 60m and 200m at the 2022 Tiger Paw Invitational earlier this month, but pulled out of both events. Coleman noted after the race in Millrose that he “felt very rusty” and had “a lot to clean up” which could be the reason why he decided to use the time to get in a few extra weeks of training.

The world 100m champion from 2019 is the top entrant in the men’s 60m at the 2022 USATF Indoor Championships where he will take on veteran Michael Rodgers, the 2010 world indoor silver medalist, and Ronnie Baker, who finished behind Coleman for the bronze medal at Birmingham 2018.

Marvin Bracy, the 2014 world indoor silver medalist from Sopot, Poland, and the improving Cravont Charleston and Brandon Carnes, are also among the top entrants who will battle Coleman for the title at the Spokane’s new sports facility.

The two-day USATF Indoor Championships will feature some of the best track and field athletes in the country who are vying for national titles and 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships spots in events from 60 to 3,000 meters, all field events, and the 3,000m race walks.