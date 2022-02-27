Coleman advances to 60m final at 2022 USATF Indoor Championships

Christian Coleman cruised into the final of the men’s 60-meters dash after winning his heat in 6.55 seconds in the early session at the 2022 USATF Indoor Championships at The Podium here in Spokane, Washington, on Sunday (27).

Christian Coleman wins 60m heat at ... x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Christian Coleman wins 60m heat at 2022 USA Indoor Championships

Despite not racing since picking up a victory at the 2022 Millrose Games in New York, at the end of last month, Coleman looked in total control on Sunday. The world record holder took command of the race early and then eased home to book his place in the final, slated for later today. Read More: How to watch the 2022 USATF Indoor Championships: Day 2

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The World 100m champion from Doha 2019, owns a seasons best of 6.49 seconds from the Millrose Games. He is the world record holder in the event with 6.34 seconds, set in 2018 in Albuquerque, but is only return after an 18-month ban for “whereabouts failures.”

Meanwhile, qualifying quickest from the heat was Marvin Bracy, who won the second heat in 6.52 seconds in his first race of the indoor season. The 28-year-old also looked relax over the short sprint and he’s expected to be a handful for Coleman in the final.

Bracy is the 2014 World Indoor silver medalist and he will be hoping to secure a place on the U.S. team to the 2022 World Indoor Championships next month in Serbia.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The other heat winner on Sunday was Ronnie Baker, who took the third section in a comfortable 6.63 seconds. Baker got away quickly to take control of the race and then cruised home to setup what is expected to be a thrilling final later this evening.

Also advancing to the final of the men’s 60m on time were Cravont Charleston, who ran the third fastest time overall at 6.61 when finishing behind Bracy in heat 2, while Brandon Carnes clocked 6.62, as did Jonte Baker to earn their spots in the decider.

In the women’s 60m heats, Marybeth Sant Price leads the qualifiers with a time of 7.08 secs, while Mikiah Brisco heads into the final as well with a time of 7.09.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kayla White, who posted a personal best of 7.13, Destiny Smith-Barnett, who also did a PB with 7.14, Kiara Parker (7.22) and Cambrea Sturgis (7.23) will all return later to battle again in the final.

The men’s and women’s 60m hurdles semi-finals heats also went off in the early session with world record holder Grant Holloway winning his section with 7.43 seconds and Christina Clemons winning her heat with 7.96.

Alaysha Johnson (7.98), Dior Hall (8.00), Gabbi Cunningham (8.00), and Sharika Nelvis (8.05) are also through to the final of the women’s 60m hurdles.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Holloway will be joined in the men’s race by challengers Devon Allen (7.54), Jarret Eaton (7.55), and Jaylan McConico (7.59).

The women’s and men’s 60m hurdles finals the 2022 USATF Indoor Championships on Sunday night are slated to go off at approximately 6:24 pm and 6:33 pm ET, while the 60m dashes will run afterward at 6:42 pm and 6:51.