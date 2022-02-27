Connect with us

Coleman wins USATF Indoor Championships 60m title with 6.45

Christian Coleman, Grant Holloway and Elle Purrier St. Pierre were among the highlighted winners at the 2022 USATF Indoor Championships on Sunday.

Christian-Coleman-wins-USATF-Indoor-Championships-60m-title
Christian Coleman after winning the 2022 USATF Indoor Championships 60m title

World champion Christian Coleman will return to another global championship to defend his 60m title next month after he matched the world-leading time to win the event at the 2022 USATF Indoor Championships at The Podium here in Spokane, Washington, on Sunday (27). Read more: Final points standings: 2022 Big 12 Indoor Championships; Texas sweeps

Christian Coleman is indeed back!

Christian Coleman wins USATF Indoor Championships 60m title

Coleman, who has raced sparingly since returning from an 18-month ban for missing drug tests, is slowly finding his best form again as he posted a time of 6.45 seconds to win his third national indoor 60m title and equaled the earlier 2022 best posting of Texas Tech and Bahamian sprinter Terrance Jones.

The victory on Sunday was only the third 60m race this season by Coleman, including the 6.55 secs he ran in the heats earlier on Sunday, but the world record holder believes he’ll be ready in time to defend his title at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22 from March 18-20.

Finishing second in Spokane, on Sunday was Marvin Bracy, the 2014 World Indoor Championships silver medalist, who equaled his personal best with a time of 6.48 secs. Brandon Carnes ran 6.54 for third, but 2018 World Indoors bronze medalist Ronnie Baker, who looked very smooth in the semi-finals, was a non-factor in the final after he failed to keep up with the leaders early and drifted into sixth-place at 6.63.

Brisco edges Sant-Price for women’s 60m title

Meanwhile, the women’s title went to Mikiah Brisco, who handed the inform Marybeth Sant-Price her first defeat of the season. Brisco clocked 7.07 seconds to match her season’s best and nipped Sant-Price (7.08) at the line. Kayla White (7.10) and Destiny Smith-Barnett (7.11) both posted personal bests in third and fourth, respectively.

Elsewhere, at the 2022 USATF Indoor Championships on Sunday’s second day, Grant Holloway tied the meet record with 7.37 to defeat Jarret Eaton (7.47) and secure the men’s 60m hurdles title.

The women’s 60m hurdles victory went to Tokyo Olympic finalist Gabbi Cunningham, who clocked a PB of 7.82 to beat Alaysha Johnson (7.91), Christina Clemons (7.92) and Dior Hall (7.93).

In other results on Sunday, Elle Purrier St. Pierre pulled away to win the women’s 3000m in 8:41.53, Cole Hocker completed a championship double after he broke the meet record on his way to winning the men’s 1500m in 3:39.09, while Sandi Morris cleared 4.80m for the women’s pole vault, Jarrion Lawson upset the field to win the men’s long jump with a leap of 8.19m, and world record holder Ryan Crouser heaved a world-leading 22.51m to win the men’s shot put.

For the latest results and updates please visit our homepage here as well as our results page here.

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as eight-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, Cayman Net News, AFP and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com.

