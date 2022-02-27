Complete results from the 2022 Gibson McCook Relays that returned after a one-year break because of COVID-19. The meeting, which is predominately centered around the relay events, took place here at the National Stadium on Saturday (26). Read more: Thompson-Herah wins 60m at Muller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham in 7.08

Several of the country’s top junior athletes and a number of senior professionals were using the Gibson McCook Relays as part of their preparations for another busy season, which includes the local CHAMPS national high school meet, the national championships, as well as international meets such as the World Athletics Championships and the World Athletics U20 Championships later this summer.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

2022 Gibson McCook Relays RESULTS

Event 2 Women High Jump OPEN

Finals

1 #660 McDonald, Annishka St. Jago 1.75m

2 #169 Samuels, Rasheda Edwin Allen 1.70m

2 #753 Hylton, Ramona Swept 1.70m

4 #306 Grant, Brishawn Holmwood 1.65m

4 #143 Bruce, Deijanae Edwin Allen 1.65m

Event 3 Men Long Jump OPEN

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Finals

1 #576 Riley, Adrian Ricketts Perform 7.87m 1.7

2 #574 Archibald, Emanuel Ricketts Perform 7.78m 0.4

3 #590 Thompson, Shawn-D Sprintec 7.44m -0.8

4 #500 Allen, Aubrey Legacy Track Clu 7.38m -0.2

5 #422 Ryan, Uroy JC 7.32m 0.1

6 #610 Israel, Balvin St. Jago 7.13m 0.9

7 #263 Tomlinson, David G.C Foster 6.94m 0.6

8 #577 Walker, Jullane Ricketts Perform 6.81m 1.4

9 #830 Walters, Waukeem Wolmer’s Boys 6.64m 2.4

10 #734 Officer, Amari St. George’s 6.52m 1.1

Event 4 Women Long Jump OPEN

Finals

1 #578 Hickling, Tissanna Ricketts Perform 6.70m 3.2

2 #645 Clarke, Kay-Lagay St. Jago 5.96m 2.0

3 #145 Chambers, Paula-Ann Edwin Allen 5.80m 1.8

4 #321 Riddle, Celine Holmwood 5.44m 3.6

5 #670 Pinnock, Jo-Anna ST Andrew High 5.37m 3.0

6 #313 Nembhard, Dejanae Holmwood 5.31m 2.6

7 #701 Ritchie, Kavel St. Catherine 5.09m 1.9

8 #649 Dawkins, Jade-Ann St. Jago 5.01m -0.2

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Event 5 Men High Jump OPEN

Finals

1 #265 Wilson, Lushane G.C Foster 2.21m

2 #534 Richards, Raymond MVP 1.95m

3 #491 Sam, Verrol KC 1.95m

4 #253 Humphrey, Horatio G.C Foster 1.95m

4 #378 Bowen, Javon JC 1.95m

6 #449 Byam, Blaine KC 1.95m

7 #414 Penn, Chavez JC 1.90m

8 #63 Lamb, Dishaun Calabar 1.90m

9 #405 James, Jaidi JC 1.90m

10 #481 Patrick, Isaiah KC 1.85m

11 #432 Watson, Stephen JC 1.85m

Event 14 Boys 16-18 4×100 Meter Relay CLASS 1

Team Relay Finals

Finals

1 St. Jago High 40.26

2 Jamaica College 40.40

3 St. Catherine High 40.50

4 Kingston College 40.71

5 Edwin Allen High 41.01

6 Calabar High 41.04

7 Wolmer’s Boys School 41.86

8 STETHS 46.51

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Event 15 Boys 14-15 4×100 Meter Relay CLASS 2

Team Relay Finals

Finals

1 Calabar High 42.19

2 Kingston College 42.26

3 St. Jago High 43.03

4 Excelsior High 43.15

5 Camperdown High 43.95

6 Edwin Allen High 44.27

— Jamaica College DNF

Event 16 Boys 13-Year-Olds 4×100 Meter Relay CLASS 3

Team Relay Finals

Finals

1 Kingston College 44.36

2 Calabar High 44.93

3 St. Jago High 44.94

4 St. Catherine High 45.86

5 Jamaica College 45.95

6 Cornwall College 48.50

7 Wolmer’s Boys School 48.66

8 Vere Technical 49.03

Event 17 Boys 10-12 4×100 Meter Relay CLASS 4

Team Relay Finals

Finals

1 Kingston College 45.99

2 Jamaica College 46.41

3 St. Jago High 47.41

4 Calabar High 48.25

5 Herbert Morrison 49.73

6 Wolmer’s Boys School 50.29

7 STETHS 51.78

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Event 18 Men 4×100 Meter Relay CLUBS

Team Relay Finals

Finals

1 Racers Track Club 38.89

2 Sprintec 39.19

3 G.C Foster College 40.02

3 St. Vincent 40.02

5 Sms Striders 40.98

6 Speed Unit 41.12

7 Mico 41.88

— Uwi Mona DQ

Event 19 Women 4×100 Meter Relay CLUBS

Team Relay Finals

Finals

1 Sprintec 44.99

2 MT Elite 47.69

Event 20 Girls 17-18 4×100 Meter Relay CLASS 1

Team Relay Finals

Finals

1 Edwin Allen High 43.37

2 Hydel High 44.40

3 St. Jago High 45.50

4 Immaculate Conception 46.80

5 St. Catherine High 47.26

6 The Queen’s School 48.04

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Event 21 Girls 15-16 4×100 Meter Relay CLASS 2

Team Relay Finals

Finals

1 Hydel High 44.62

2 St. Catherine High 46.25

3 St. Jago High 47.08

4 Vere Technical 47.31

5 Edwin Allen High 47.33

6 Excelsior High 47.84

7 Immaculate Conception 49.23

Event 22 Girls 13-14 4×100 Meter Relay CLASS 3

Team Relay Finals

Finals

1 St. Jago High 45.71

2 Hydel High 46.45

3 Holmwood Technical 46.98

4 Edwin Allen High 47.07

5 St. Catherine High 47.26

6 Vere Technical 48.21

7 Excelsior High 48.34

Event 23 Girls 10-12 4×100 Meter Relay CLASS 4

Team Relay Finals

Finals

1 Edwin Allen High 48.39

2 Hydel High 48.78

3 Immaculate Conception 49.25

4 St. Jago High 49.83

5 Wolmer’s Girls School 50.82

6 Vere Technical 51.18

7 Holmwood Technical 51.69

8 St. Catherine High 52.18

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Event 24 Men 4×100 Meter Relay MASTERS

Team Relay Finals

Finals

1 Big Brother Masters 45.82

2 Jamaica Elite 48.08

3 Ebony Masters 50.24

4 Express Masters 52.99

5 Elite Masters 58.65

6 Explosive Masters 1:03.34

— Jamaica Masters DNF

Event 26 Boys 10-18 4×800 Meter Relay HS OPEN

Team Relay Finals

Finals

1 Jamaica College 7:24.30

2 Kingston College 7:36.21

3 St. Jago High 7:45.46

4 Calabar High 7:51.93

5 Bellefield High 8:31.89

Event 27 Girls 10-18 4×800 Meter Relay HS OPEN

Team Relay Finals

Finals

1 Edwin Allen High 8:49.41

2 St. Jago High 9:07.34

3 Holmwood Technical 9:14.74

4 Alphansus Davis High 9:18.48

5 St. Catherine High 10:10.87

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Event 28 Women 100 Meter Dash OPEN

Finals

1 #578 Hickling, Tissanna Ricketts Perform 11.85 -1.1

2 #539 Sloley, Krystal MVP 11.96 -1.1

3 #538 Scarlett, Grizell MVP 12.10 -1.1

4 #800 Smith, Leyonie Vison Track Club 12.13 -1.1

Event 29 Men 100 Meter Dash OPEN

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Finals

1 #582 Bailey, Oshane Sprintec 10.48 -1.5

2 #264 Whyte, Jevaughn G.C Foster 10.61 -0.6

3 #247 McKish, Compton G.C Foster 10.70 -1.5

4 #1 James, Jordan 10.81 -0.6

4 #248 Dacres, Andrae G.C Foster 10.81 -0.6

6 #259 Primus, Sage G.C Foster 10.82 -0.6

7 #262 Simmons, Earl G.C Foster 10.85 NWI

8 #261 Silvera, Vaswanie G.C Foster 11.04 NWI

9 #575 Gollop, Demario Ricketts Perform 11.07 NWI

10 #246 Brown, Washington G.C Foster 11.31 -0.6

11 #249 Diosi, Jaheim G.C Foster 11.67 NWI

— #256 McPherson, Odaine G.C Foster DQ -1.5

— #260 Rawlins, Javon G.C Foster DQ -0.6

— #2 Powell, Leo DQ NWI

— #252 Grant, Junior G.C Foster DQ -0.6

Event 30 Women 400 Meter Dash OPEN

Finals

1 #536 Day, Christine MVP 54.04

2 #537 Nanda, Srabani MVP 54.08

3 #4 Campbell-Johnson, Simoya 55.31

4 #798 James, Samantha Vison Track Club 55.43

5 #799 Plummer, Kris-Ann Vison Track Club 58.73

6 #581 Harris, Deandra Spot Valley 59.82

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Event 31 Men 400 Meter Dash OPEN

Finals

1 #503 James-King, Malik Legacy Track Clu 46.93

2 #586 Murray, Demar Sprintec 47.39

3 #128 Kenedy, Delano Edwin Allen 47.72

4 #749 Taylor, Tyrice Swept 48.14

5 #551 Mickiel, Najay Port Antonio 49.49

6 #797 Webb, Dwayne Vison Track Club 50.34

Event 33 Boys 10-18 1600 Sprint Medley HS OPEN

Team Relay Finals

Finals

1 Jamaica College 3:30.83

2 Kingston College 3:31.53

3 Calabar High 3:38.40

4 Cornwall College 3:39.22

5 Rhodes Hall High 3:40.10

6 Excelsior High 3:43.48

7 Wolmer’s Boys School 3:46.99

8 Camperdown High 3:58.11

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Event 34 Girls 10-18 1600 Sprint Medley HS OPEN

Team Relay Finals

Finals

1 Holmwood Technical 3:55.77

2 St. Mary High 3:57.43

3 Edwin Allen High 3:59.39

4 St. Catherine High 4:01.28

5 Vere Technical 4:08.11

6 St. Jago High 4:10.58

7 The Queen’s School 4:19.85

8 Excelsior High 4:33.13

Event 35 Girls 10-18 4×200 Meter Relay HS OPEN

Team Relay Finals

Finals

1 Edwin Allen High 1:35.91

2 Immaculate Conception 1:38.36

3 Holmwood Technical 1:39.44

4 St. Jago High 1:40.07

5 Wolmer’s Girls School 1:41.64

6 Petersfield High 1:42.10

7 Excelsior High 1:42.37

8 Bellefield High 1:44.72

Event 36 Boys 4×200 Meter Relay CLASS 1

Team Relay Finals

Finals

1 Jamaica College 1:25.73

2 St. Catherine High 1:26.74

3 Herbert Morrison 1:27.38

4 Excelsior High 1:27.82

5 Kingston College 1:30.07

6 Calabar High 1:33.32

— St. Jago High DNF

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Event 37 Boys 4×200 Meter Relay CLASS 2

Team Relay Finals

Finals

1 Kingston College 1:28.53

2 Steths 1:29.69

3 Calabar High 1:29.90

4 Wolmer’s Boys School 1:30.17

5 St. Jago High 1:30.69

6 Jamaica College 1:31.12

7 Cornwall College 1:34.19

Event 38 Boys 4×200 Meter Relay CLASS 3

Team Relay Finals

Finals

1 St. Jago High 1:36.11

2 St. Catherine High 1:36.32

3 Jamaica College 1:37.05

4 Excelsior High 1:37.67

5 Herbert Morrison 1:38.52

6 Cornwall College 1:45.68

7 Kingston College 1:45.90

Event 40 Women 4×400 Meter Relay CLUBS

Team Relay Finals

Finals

1 Sprintec 3:36.83

2 G.C Foster College 3:47.07

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Event 41 Men 4×400 Meter Relay CLUBS

Team Relay Finals

Finals

1 Sprintec 3:05.16

2 Racers Track Club 3:06.26

3 G.C Foster College 3:07.10

4 Legacy Track Club 3:15.07

5 Mico 3:21.19

Event 42 Girls 10-18 4×400 Meter Relay HS OPEN

Team Relay Finals

Finals

1 Hydel High 3:33.76

2 Edwin Allen High 3:41.66

3 Holmwood Technical 3:42.32

4 St. Jago High 3:43.27

5 Vere Technical 3:48.24

6 St. Catherine High 3:49.23

7 Excelsior High 3:49.29

8 Alphansus Davis High 3:54.49

Event 43 Boys 10-18 4×400 Meter Relay HS OPEN

Team Relay Finals

Finals

1 St. Jago High 3:10.48

2 Kingston College 3:11.13

3 Jamaica College 3:12.49

4 Edwin Allen High 3:13.55

5 Excelsior High 3:14.55

6 Calabar High 3:15.15

7 Steths 3:16.57

8 Port Antonio High 3:25.61