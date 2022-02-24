Day 1: Points Standings at the 2022 ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech leads the men’s category, while Notre Dame and NC State are tied on the women’s side in the points standings at the close of the first day of competition at the 2022 ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships here at the Rector Field House on the campus of Virginia Tech on Thursday (24).

Virginia Tech men take early lead

The Hokies are off to a promising start in the defense of their conference title as they lead the men’s standings with 10 points after 1 out of 17 scoring events was completed on the first day.

Virginia Tech posted a time of 9:35.00 to win the men’s distance medley relay title in a dramatic display over Notre Dame which clocked 9:37.10 after anchor leg runner Yared Nuguse stumbled and fell at the top of the last bend. NC State rounded out the podium spots with a bronze medal finish with a time of 9:38.27.

In terms of the team standings, Notre Dame sits second on eight points, followed by NC State on six, Wake Forest has five, while Virginia completes the top five in the standings with four points. Georgia Tech (3), Boston College (2), and Clemson (1) are the other teams scoring at least one point on the men’s side on Day One.

Day 1: 2022 ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships men points standings

Early two-way tie in the women’s hunt

Meanwhile, NC State and Notre Dame are locked in a tie for first place on the women’s side at the close of day one. After two scored events, the Wolfpack and the Fighting Irish have both scored 17 points.

Freshman Jadin O’Brien grabbed the first title at the 2022 ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships for Notre Dame after she scored a personal best of 4324 points to win the women’s Pentathlon, with teammate Alaina Brady finishing seventh for two points.

NC State was able to collect points from third-place Timara Chapman (4094 PB) and fourth-place Mikieja Covington (3986 PB) who both set personal bests.

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech smashed the meeting and facility records on its way to winning the women’s distance medley relay title.

The Hokies ran 10:53.75 to improve the previous meeting record of 10:57.41 by Florida State in 2013 on their way to joining the men at the top of the podium as they swept the event at the championships.

Virginia was second with 10:56.84 and NC State clocked 10:58.10 for third place.

Virginia sits behind the leaders in the women’s standings in third with 12pts, followed by Virginia Tech (10) and Duke (8) in a round-up of the top five.

2022 ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships Points Standings

Pl Women [2 out of 17 scored] Pts

1 NC State 17

1 Notre Dame 17

3 Virginia 12

4 Virginia Tech 10

5 Duke 8

6 Boston College 4

6 Wake Forest 4

8 North Carolina 3

9 Georgia Tech 2

10 Syracuse 1

Pl Men [1 out of 17 scored] Pts

1 Virginia Tech 10

2 Notre Dame 8

3 NC State 6

4 Wake Forest 5

5 Virginia 4

6 Georgia Tech 3

7 Boston College 2

8 Clemson 1