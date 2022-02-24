Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Day 1: Points Standings at the 2022 ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships

Virginia Tech leads the men, and Notre Dame and NC State locked together on the women’s side in the 2022 ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships points standings on Day One.

Published

2022-ACC-Indoor-Track-and-Field-Championships-women-points-standings
2022 ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships women points standings

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech leads the men’s category, while Notre Dame and NC State are tied on the women’s side in the points standings at the close of the first day of competition at the 2022 ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships here at the Rector Field House on the campus of Virginia Tech on Thursday (24).

Virginia Tech men take early lead

The Hokies are off to a promising start in the defense of their conference title as they lead the men’s standings with 10 points after 1 out of 17 scoring events was completed on the first day.

READ MORE: When is the 2022 ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships? How to watch live?

Virginia Tech posted a time of 9:35.00 to win the men’s distance medley relay title in a dramatic display over Notre Dame which clocked 9:37.10 after anchor leg runner Yared Nuguse stumbled and fell at the top of the last bend. NC State rounded out the podium spots with a bronze medal finish with a time of 9:38.27.

In terms of the team standings, Notre Dame sits second on eight points, followed by NC State on six, Wake Forest has five, while Virginia completes the top five in the standings with four points. Georgia Tech (3), Boston College (2), and Clemson (1) are the other teams scoring at least one point on the men’s side on Day One.

2022-ACC-Indoor-Track-and-Field-Championships-men-points-standings
Day 1: 2022 ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships men points standings

Early two-way tie in the women’s hunt

Meanwhile, NC State and Notre Dame are locked in a tie for first place on the women’s side at the close of day one. After two scored events, the Wolfpack and the Fighting Irish have both scored 17 points.

Freshman Jadin O’Brien grabbed the first title at the 2022 ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships for Notre Dame after she scored a personal best of 4324 points to win the women’s Pentathlon, with teammate Alaina Brady finishing seventh for two points.

NC State was able to collect points from third-place Timara Chapman (4094 PB) and fourth-place Mikieja Covington (3986 PB) who both set personal bests.

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech smashed the meeting and facility records on its way to winning the women’s distance medley relay title.

The Hokies ran 10:53.75 to improve the previous meeting record of 10:57.41 by Florida State in 2013 on their way to joining the men at the top of the podium as they swept the event at the championships.

Virginia was second with 10:56.84 and NC State clocked 10:58.10 for third place.

Virginia sits behind the leaders in the women’s standings in third with 12pts, followed by Virginia Tech (10) and Duke (8) in a round-up of the top five.

2022 ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships Points Standings

Pl Women [2 out of 17 scored] Pts
1 NC State 17
1 Notre Dame 17
3 Virginia 12
4 Virginia Tech 10
5 Duke 8
6 Boston College 4
6 Wake Forest 4
8 North Carolina 3
9 Georgia Tech 2
10 Syracuse 1

Pl Men [1 out of 17 scored] Pts
1 Virginia Tech 10
2 Notre Dame 8
3 NC State 6
4 Wake Forest 5
5 Virginia 4
6 Georgia Tech 3
7 Boston College 2
8 Clemson 1

In this article:, ,
Written By

Chris is a retired coach with many years of experience following track and field. Enjoys traveling with his wife, two children and grand kids.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results

Main News

Complete Results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham

Complete results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham on Saturday (19). Thompson-Herah, Duplantis, Holloway, and Hodgkinson were among the winners.

5 days ago
Sandi Morris of USA to compete in American Track League pole vault event Sandi Morris of USA to compete in American Track League pole vault event

Digital Results

Updated: Complete results from the 2022 Millrose Games

Complete results from the 2022 Millrose Games, while Ryan Crouser's throw of 23.38 to set a new world record in the men's Shot Put...

January 29, 2022
When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships

Main News

When are the 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships? How to watch live?

The 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships are set for February 25-26 and live coverage will be on ESPN+. Texas swept the...

4 days ago
Watch-the-2022-SEC-Indoor-Championships Watch-the-2022-SEC-Indoor-Championships

Main News

When is the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships and how to watch it?

The following is the scheduled date for the 2022 SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships and how to watch live streaming and follow results...

February 9, 2022
Advertisement