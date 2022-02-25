Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Day 1 Start lists: 2022 SEC indoor track and field championships

Day 1 start lists, live streaming, and results for the 2022 SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships on Friday (25). Watch live streaming on SEC Network +. The Arkansas Razorbacks are the two-time men’s and women’s title holders.

Published

Watch-the-2022-SEC-Indoor-Championships-and-Start-lists
Watch the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships and Start lists

Start lists, live result links, and how to watch day one of the 2022 SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Gilliam Indoor Stadium here in College Station, Texas, on Friday (25). The two-day meeting is anticipated to produce some of the best performances in the country and indeed in the world this season, given the quality of talents that a set to be on display.

Friday’s competition will begin at 11:31 am CT with the start of the multi-events with Heptathlon for men going off first, followed a half-hour later by the women’s Pentathlon. SEC Network + will provide live streaming from the championships. More details on how to watch will be at the link below.

READ MORE: When is the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships and how to watch it?

Field events are slated to begin at 4:30 pm with the women’s weight throw, while the action on the track will open up at 5:20 with the preliminary rounds of the women’s mile run, followed by the men’s races at 5:34.

The heats of the 60m dashes, 60m hurdles, 400m, 800m, and 200m are also scheduled to take place on Friday’s day one at the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships. Ten finals, including the men’s and women’s distance medley relays, are set for the first day of competition.

2022 SEC Indoor Championships Day One Start Lists

DayStartFriday Running EventsRndStart ListResult
Friday5:20 PMWomen 1 MilePrelimsStart ListResult
Friday5:34 PMMen 1 MilePrelimsStart ListResult
Friday5:54 PMWomen 60 MPrelimsStart ListResult
Friday6:06 PMMen 60 MPrelimsStart ListResult
Friday6:20 PMWomen 400 MPrelimsStart ListResult
Friday6:42 PMMen 400 MPrelimsStart ListResult
Friday7:04 PMWomen 800 MPrelimsStart ListResult
Friday7:16 PMMen 800 MPrelimsStart ListResult
Friday7:30 PMWomen 60 M HurdlesPrelimsStart ListResult
Friday7:42 PMMen 60 M HurdlesPrelimsStart ListResult
Friday7:53 PMWomen 5000 MFinalsStart ListResult
Friday8:13 PMWomen 200 MPrelimsStart ListResult
Friday8:35 PMMen 5000 MFinalsStart ListResult
Friday8:55 PMMen 200 MPrelimsStart ListResult
Friday9:15 PMWomen DMRFinalsStart ListResult
Friday9:30 PMMen DMRFinalsStart ListResult
Top
DayStartFriday Field EventsRndStart ListResult
Friday4:30 PMWomen WeightFinalsStart ListResult
Friday5:15 PMMen Long JumpFinalsStart ListResult
Friday5:15 PMMen Pole VaultFinalsStart ListResult
Friday6:55 PMWomen Long JumpFinalsStart ListResult
Friday7:05 PMMen WeightFinalsStart ListResult
Top
DayStartPentathlonRndStart ListResult
Friday12:00 PMPentathlon 60 M HurdlesFinalsStart ListResult
FridayPentathlon High JumpFinalsStart ListResult
FridayPentathlon Shot PutFinalsStart ListResult
FridayPentathlon Long JumpFinalsStart ListResult
Friday5:15 PMPentathlon 800 MFinalsStart ListResult
FridayPentathlon SpreadsheetScores
Top
DayStartHeptathlonRndStart ListResult
Friday11:31 AMHeptathlon 60 MFinalsStart ListResult
FridayHeptathlon Long JumpFinalsStart ListResult
FridayHeptathlon Shot PutFinalsStart ListResult
FridayHeptathlon High JumpFinalsStart ListResult

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Covers meetings in the United States, including the USA Championships, meetings in Florida and Miami, as well as promoting on social media @worldtrack,

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results

Main News

Complete Results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham

Complete results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham on Saturday (19). Thompson-Herah, Duplantis, Holloway, and Hodgkinson were among the winners.

6 days ago
Sandi Morris of USA to compete in American Track League pole vault event Sandi Morris of USA to compete in American Track League pole vault event

Digital Results

Updated: Complete results from the 2022 Millrose Games

Complete results from the 2022 Millrose Games, while Ryan Crouser's throw of 23.38 to set a new world record in the men's Shot Put...

January 29, 2022
When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships

Main News

When are the 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships? How to watch live?

The 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships are set for February 25-26 and live coverage will be on ESPN+. Texas swept the...

5 days ago
Watch-the-2022-SEC-Indoor-Championships Watch-the-2022-SEC-Indoor-Championships

Main News

When is the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships and how to watch it?

The following is the scheduled date for the 2022 SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships and how to watch live streaming and follow results...

February 9, 2022
Advertisement