Day 1 Start lists: 2022 SEC indoor track and field championships

Start lists, live result links, and how to watch day one of the 2022 SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Gilliam Indoor Stadium here in College Station, Texas, on Friday (25). The two-day meeting is anticipated to produce some of the best performances in the country and indeed in the world this season, given the quality of talents that a set to be on display.

Friday’s competition will begin at 11:31 am CT with the start of the multi-events with Heptathlon for men going off first, followed a half-hour later by the women’s Pentathlon. SEC Network + will provide live streaming from the championships. More details on how to watch will be at the link below.

READ MORE: When is the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships and how to watch it?

Field events are slated to begin at 4:30 pm with the women’s weight throw, while the action on the track will open up at 5:20 with the preliminary rounds of the women’s mile run, followed by the men’s races at 5:34.

The heats of the 60m dashes, 60m hurdles, 400m, 800m, and 200m are also scheduled to take place on Friday’s day one at the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships. Ten finals, including the men’s and women’s distance medley relays, are set for the first day of competition.

2022 SEC Indoor Championships Day One Start Lists