Day 2: 2022 SEC Indoor Championships start lists, watch live

The start lists and results links for Day Two of the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships at the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium on the Texas A&M campus on Saturday (26). The two-day championship began on Friday with several highlighting performances and you can expect another day of entertainment on the final day.

Competition will begin on Saturday at 11:00 am ET with the men’s Heptathlon 60m hurdles, while field events will start at 2:15 pm with the finals of the women’s and men’s high jump competitions. Running events will get underway at 5:10 pm with the women’s mile run, followed by the men’s race at 5:20 pm.

Day Two of the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships Start Lists

NOTE: the times listed below are in CT zones