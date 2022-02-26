Connect with us

Day 2: 2022 SEC Indoor Championships start lists

The 2022 SEC Indoor Championships start lists, results links and how to watch live stream on day two of the meeting on Saturday (26). Don’t miss the action several of the top collegiate athletes in the country will be on display again.

Published

Watch the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships

The start lists and results links for Day Two of the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships at the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium on the Texas A&M campus on Saturday (26). The two-day championship began on Friday with several highlighting performances and you can expect another day of entertainment on the final day.

READ MORE: When is the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships and how to watch it?

Competition will begin on Saturday at 11:00 am ET with the men’s Heptathlon 60m hurdles, while field events will start at 2:15 pm with the finals of the women’s and men’s high jump competitions. Running events will get underway at 5:10 pm with the women’s mile run, followed by the men’s race at 5:20 pm.

Day Two of the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships Start Lists

NOTE: the times listed below are in CT zones

DayStartHeptathlonRndStart ListResultStatus
Saturday10:00 AMHeptathlon 60 M HurdlesFinalsStart ListResultScheduled
SaturdayHeptathlon Pole VaultFinalsStart ListResultScheduled
Saturday4:00 PMHeptathlon 1000 MFinalsStart ListResultScheduled
SaturdayHeptathlon SpreadsheetScoresDay 1 Complete
DayStartSaturday Running EventsRndStart ListResultStatus
Saturday4:10 PMWomen 1 MileFinalStart ListResultScheduled
Saturday4:20 PMMen 1 MileFinalStart ListResultScheduled
Saturday4:35 PMWomen 60 MFinalStart ListResultScheduled
Saturday4:42 PMMen 60 MFinalStart ListResultScheduled
Saturday4:50 PMWomen 400 MFinalsStart ListResultScheduled
Saturday5:00 PMMen 400 MFinalsStart ListResultScheduled
Saturday5:10 PMWomen 800 MFinalStart ListResultScheduled
Saturday5:18 PMMen 800 MFinalStart ListResultScheduled
Saturday5:25 PMWomen 60 M HurdlesFinalStart ListResultScheduled
Saturday5:33 PMMen 60 M HurdlesFinalStart ListResultScheduled
Saturday5:40 PMWomen 200 MFinalsStart ListResultScheduled
Saturday5:50 PMMen 200 MFinalsStart ListResultScheduled
Saturday6:00 PMWomen 3000 MFinalsStart ListResultScheduled
Saturday6:25 PMMen 3000 MFinalsStart ListResultScheduled
Saturday6:50 PMWomen 4×400 M RelayFinalsStart ListResultScheduled
Saturday7:10 PMMen 4×400 M RelayFinalsStart ListResultScheduled
DayStartSaturday Field EventsRndStart ListResultStatus
Saturday1:15 PMWomen High JumpFinalsStart ListResultScheduled
Saturday1:15 PMMen High JumpFinalsStart ListResultScheduled
Saturday2:00 PMMen Shot PutFinalsStart ListResultScheduled
Saturday3:30 PMWomen Triple JumpFinalsStart ListResultScheduled
Saturday4:00 PMWomen Pole VaultFinalsStart ListResultScheduled
Saturday4:30 PMWomen Shot PutFinalsStart ListResultScheduled
Saturday4:30 PMMen Triple JumpFinalsStart ListResultScheduled

