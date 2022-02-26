Day 2: 2022 SEC Indoor Championships start lists

The start lists and results links for Day Two of the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships at the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium on the Texas A&M campus on Saturday (26). The two-day championship began on Friday with several highlighting performances and you can expect another day of entertainment on the final day.
Competition will begin on Saturday at 11:00 am ET with the men’s Heptathlon 60m hurdles, while field events will start at 2:15 pm with the finals of the women’s and men’s high jump competitions. Running events will get underway at 5:10 pm with the women’s mile run, followed by the men’s race at 5:20 pm.
Day Two of the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships Start Lists
NOTE: the times listed below are in CT zones
|Day
|Start
|Heptathlon
|Rnd
|Start List
|Result
|Status
|Saturday
|10:00 AM
|Heptathlon 60 M Hurdles
|Finals
|Start List
|Result
|Scheduled
|Saturday
|–
|Heptathlon Pole Vault
|Finals
|Start List
|Result
|Scheduled
|Saturday
|4:00 PM
|Heptathlon 1000 M
|Finals
|Start List
|Result
|Scheduled
|Saturday
|–
|Heptathlon Spreadsheet
|Scores
|Day 1 Complete
|Day
|Start
|Saturday Running Events
|Rnd
|Start List
|Result
|Status
|Saturday
|4:10 PM
|Women 1 Mile
|Final
|Start List
|Result
|Scheduled
|Saturday
|4:20 PM
|Men 1 Mile
|Final
|Start List
|Result
|Scheduled
|Saturday
|4:35 PM
|Women 60 M
|Final
|Start List
|Result
|Scheduled
|Saturday
|4:42 PM
|Men 60 M
|Final
|Start List
|Result
|Scheduled
|Saturday
|4:50 PM
|Women 400 M
|Finals
|Start List
|Result
|Scheduled
|Saturday
|5:00 PM
|Men 400 M
|Finals
|Start List
|Result
|Scheduled
|Saturday
|5:10 PM
|Women 800 M
|Final
|Start List
|Result
|Scheduled
|Saturday
|5:18 PM
|Men 800 M
|Final
|Start List
|Result
|Scheduled
|Saturday
|5:25 PM
|Women 60 M Hurdles
|Final
|Start List
|Result
|Scheduled
|Saturday
|5:33 PM
|Men 60 M Hurdles
|Final
|Start List
|Result
|Scheduled
|Saturday
|5:40 PM
|Women 200 M
|Finals
|Start List
|Result
|Scheduled
|Saturday
|5:50 PM
|Men 200 M
|Finals
|Start List
|Result
|Scheduled
|Saturday
|6:00 PM
|Women 3000 M
|Finals
|Start List
|Result
|Scheduled
|Saturday
|6:25 PM
|Men 3000 M
|Finals
|Start List
|Result
|Scheduled
|Saturday
|6:50 PM
|Women 4×400 M Relay
|Finals
|Start List
|Result
|Scheduled
|Saturday
|7:10 PM
|Men 4×400 M Relay
|Finals
|Start List
|Result
|Scheduled
|Day
|Start
|Saturday Field Events
|Rnd
|Start List
|Result
|Status
|Saturday
|1:15 PM
|Women High Jump
|Finals
|Start List
|Result
|Scheduled
|Saturday
|1:15 PM
|Men High Jump
|Finals
|Start List
|Result
|Scheduled
|Saturday
|2:00 PM
|Men Shot Put
|Finals
|Start List
|Result
|Scheduled
|Saturday
|3:30 PM
|Women Triple Jump
|Finals
|Start List
|Result
|Scheduled
|Saturday
|4:00 PM
|Women Pole Vault
|Finals
|Start List
|Result
|Scheduled
|Saturday
|4:30 PM
|Women Shot Put
|Finals
|Start List
|Result
|Scheduled
|Saturday
|4:30 PM
|Men Triple Jump
|Finals
|Start List
|Result
|Scheduled