Day 2 order of events: 2022 ACC Indoor Championships

The start lists with live result links for Day Two of the 2022 ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships at Rector Field House, hosting on the campus of Virginia Tech on Friday (25). Live streaming coverage will be available on the ACC Network Extra, with Shawn Kenney doing play-by-play, while former Duke head coach Norm Ogilvie serves as an analyst and Katie George doing sideline reporting.

Virginia Tech wins DMR at 2022 ACC Indoor Championships

After a very exciting first day of competition, which included three scoring events, including the men’s and women’s distance medley relays which were swept by host Virginia Tech, the schedule will see another action pack list of events on Friday’s second day.

The conclusion of the men’s Heptathlon will begin the competition on Day Two, starting at 10:00 am, while field events will get started at 12:00 pm with the men’s high jump. The first action on the track will get underway at 12:45 pm with the women’s 5000m, followed by the men’s race at 1:10 pm.

A total of 12 scoring finals, including the Heptathlon, are slated for today, while the heats of the 60m, 60m hurdles, 200m, 400m, 800m, and the mile runs are also scheduled to take place on Friday.