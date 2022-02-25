Connect with us

Day 2 order of events: 2022 ACC Indoor Championships

Day two schedule and live results of the 2022 ACC Indoor Championships on Friday (25). Watch live streaming coverage and follow live results.

Published

ACC Indoor Championships Day 2 Schedule

The start lists with live result links for Day Two of the 2022 ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships at Rector Field House, hosting on the campus of Virginia Tech on Friday (25). Live streaming coverage will be available on the ACC Network Extra, with Shawn Kenney doing play-by-play, while former Duke head coach Norm Ogilvie serves as an analyst and Katie George doing sideline reporting.

READ MORE: When is the 2022 ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships? How to watch live?

Virginia Tech wins DMR at 2022 ACC Indoor Championships

After a very exciting first day of competition, which included three scoring events, including the men’s and women’s distance medley relays which were swept by host Virginia Tech, the schedule will see another action pack list of events on Friday’s second day.

The conclusion of the men’s Heptathlon will begin the competition on Day Two, starting at 10:00 am, while field events will get started at 12:00 pm with the men’s high jump. The first action on the track will get underway at 12:45 pm with the women’s 5000m, followed by the men’s race at 1:10 pm.

READ MORE: Day 1: Points Standings at the 2022 ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships

A total of 12 scoring finals, including the Heptathlon, are slated for today, while the heats of the 60m, 60m hurdles, 200m, 400m, 800m, and the mile runs are also scheduled to take place on Friday.

Friday10:00 AMHeptathlon 60 M HurdlesFinalsStart ListResult
Friday11:15 AMHeptathlon Pole VaultFinalStart ListResult
Friday3:50 PMHeptathlon 1000 MFinalStart ListResult
Heptathlon SpreadsheetScores
DayStartFriday TrackRndStart ListResult
Friday12:45 PMWomen 5000 M (Section 1)FinalsStart ListResult
Friday1:10 PMMen 5000 M (Section 1)FinalsStart ListResult
Friday1:40 PMWomen 1 MilePrelimsStart ListResult
Friday2:10 PMMen 1 MilePrelimsStart ListResult
Friday3:00 PMWomen 60 M HurdlesPrelimsStart ListResult
Friday3:35 PMMen 60 M HurdlesPrelimsStart ListResult
Friday4:00 PMWomen 400 MPrelimsStart ListResult
Friday4:20 PMMen 400 MPrelimsStart ListResult
Friday4:55 PMWomen 60 MPrelimsStart ListResult
Friday5:10 PMMen 60 MPrelimsStart ListResult
Friday5:30 PMWomen 800 MPrelimsStart ListResult
Friday5:45 PMMen 800 MPrelimsStart ListResult
Friday6:05 PMWomen 200 MPrelimsStart ListResult
Friday6:30 PMMen 200 MPrelimsStart ListResult
Friday6:55 PMWomen 5000 MFinalsStart ListResult
Friday7:20 PMMen 5000 MFinalsStart ListResult
DayStartFriday FieldRndStart ListResult
Friday12:00 PMMen High JumpFinalStart ListResult
Friday1:00 PMWomen Long JumpFinalsStart ListResult
Friday2:00 PMMen WeightFinalsStart ListResult
Friday4:30 PMMen Long JumpFinalsStart ListResult
Friday5:00 PMWomen Pole VaultFinalStart ListResult
Friday5:00 PMWomen WeightFinalsStart ListResult
Friday6:45 PMWomen High JumpFinalStart ListResult

