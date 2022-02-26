Connect with us

Day 3: ACC Indoor Championships 2022 start lists, order of events

The start lists, schedule, and live results for day three at the 2022 ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday (26). Live stream is available and you can follow some of the top college talents in the country as they look to secure conference titles and NCAA national spots.

Published

The start lists, event schedule, live results and how to watch Saturday’s day three at the 2022 ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships taking at the Rector Field House and at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va. The three-day championships started on Thursday (24) and will conclude Saturday (26).

Competition on the final day will get going at 12:00 pm ET with field finals for the men’s Shot Put and the women’s Triple Jump. The men’s Pole Vault final will take place an hour later at 1:00 pm, the same time as the first running event on day three.

The action on the track begins with the women’s and men’s mile run finals at 1:00 pm and 1:10 pm, respectively before the quicker events get going. At 1:30 pm will be the start of the sprint hurdles, while the 60m dashes with be at 2:20 pm, and this will be after the 400m finals at 2:00 pm. The final events of the 2022 ACC Indoor Championships, the women’s and men’s 4x400m relays, are set for 4:25 pm and 4:50 pm, respectively.

Day 2 2022 ACC Indoor Championships start lists and order of events

DayStartSaturday TrackRndStart ListResult
Saturday1:00 PMWomen 1 MileFinalStart ListResult
Saturday1:10 PMMen 1 MileFinalStart ListResult
Saturday1:30 PMWomen 60 M HurdlesFinalStart ListResult
Saturday1:50 PMMen 60 M HurdlesFinalStart ListResult
Saturday2:00 PMWomen 400 MFinalsStart ListResult
Saturday2:10 PMMen 400 MFinalsStart ListResult
Saturday2:20 PMWomen 60 MFinalStart ListResult
Saturday2:30 PMMen 60 MFinalStart ListResult
Saturday2:40 PMWomen 800 MFinalStart ListResult
Saturday2:50 PMMen 800 MFinalStart ListResult
Saturday3:00 PMWomen 200 MFinalsStart ListResult
Saturday3:10 PMMen 200 MFinalsStart ListResult
Saturday3:20 PMWomen 3000 MFinalsStart ListResult
Saturday3:55 PMMen 3000 MFinalsStart ListResult
Saturday4:25 PMWomen 4×400 M RelayFinalsStart ListResult
Saturday4:50 PMMen 4×400 M RelayFinalsStart ListResult
DayStartSaturday FieldRndStart ListResult
Saturday12:00 PMMen Shot PutFinalsStart ListResult
Saturday12:00 PMWomen Triple JumpFinalStart ListResult
Saturday1:00 PMMen Pole VaultFinalStart ListResult
Saturday2:30 PMWomen Shot PutFinalsStart ListResult
Saturday3:00 PMMen Triple JumpFinalsStart ListResult

