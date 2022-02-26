Day 3: ACC Indoor Championships 2022 start lists, order of events

The start lists, event schedule, live results and how to watch Saturday’s day three at the 2022 ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships taking at the Rector Field House and at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va. The three-day championships started on Thursday (24) and will conclude Saturday (26).

Competition on the final day will get going at 12:00 pm ET with field finals for the men’s Shot Put and the women’s Triple Jump. The men’s Pole Vault final will take place an hour later at 1:00 pm, the same time as the first running event on day three.

The action on the track begins with the women’s and men’s mile run finals at 1:00 pm and 1:10 pm, respectively before the quicker events get going. At 1:30 pm will be the start of the sprint hurdles, while the 60m dashes with be at 2:20 pm, and this will be after the 400m finals at 2:00 pm. The final events of the 2022 ACC Indoor Championships, the women’s and men’s 4x400m relays, are set for 4:25 pm and 4:50 pm, respectively.

Day 2 2022 ACC Indoor Championships start lists and order of events