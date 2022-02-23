Day One: 2022 ACC Indoor Championships start lists, results

The following are the links to the starting lists and result for Day One of the 2022 ACC Indoor Championships at Rector Field House in Blacksburg, VA, on Thursday (24). The three-day championships will run from Thursday, February 24 until Saturday, February 26, and can expect some quality performances from some of the nation’s best talents.

This will mark the 12th time that Rector Field House has been the site of the ACC Championships. The defending ACC Indoor Championships champions are Virginia Tech, the holder of the men’s title, and Florida State, the holder of the women’s crown. Both teams are among the listed contenders to succeed again this year, but there are several others who are just as confident about their chances of winning the conference title this year.

