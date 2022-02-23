Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Day One: 2022 ACC Indoor Championships start lists, results

Day One starting lists and results of the 2022 ACC Indoor Championships at Rector Field House on Thursday (24). Live streaming coverage is available. Virginia Tech men and Florida State start this year’s championships as the defending champions.

Published

2022-ACC-Indoor-Championships-results-start-lists
2022 ACC Indoor Championships results, start lists

The following are the links to the starting lists and result for Day One of the 2022 ACC Indoor Championships at Rector Field House in Blacksburg, VA, on Thursday (24). The three-day championships will run from Thursday, February 24 until Saturday, February 26, and can expect some quality performances from some of the nation’s best talents.

This will mark the 12th time that Rector Field House has been the site of the ACC Championships. The defending ACC Indoor Championships champions are Virginia Tech, the holder of the men’s title, and Florida State, the holder of the women’s crown. Both teams are among the listed contenders to succeed again this year, but there are several others who are just as confident about their chances of winning the conference title this year.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: When is the 2022 ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships? How to watch live?

DayStartThursday TrackRndStart ListResult
Thursday6:00 PMWomen DMRFinalStart ListResult
Thursday6:30 PMMen DMRFinalsStart ListResult
DayStartMen’s HeptathlonRndStart ListResult
Thursday11:00 AMHeptathlon 60 MFinalsStart ListResult
ThursdayHeptathlon Long JumpFinalStart ListResult
ThursdayHeptathlon Shot PutFinalStart ListResult
ThursdayHeptathlon High JumpFinalStart ListResult
Heptathlon SpreadsheetScores
DayStartWomen’s PentathlonRndStart ListResult
Thursday11:30 AMPentathlon 60 M HurdlesFinalsStart ListResult
ThursdayPentathlon High JumpFinalStart ListResult
ThursdayPentathlon Shot PutFinalStart ListResult
ThursdayPentathlon Long JumpFinalStart ListResult
ThursdayPentathlon 800 MFinalStart ListResult
Pentathlon SpreadsheetScores

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results

Main News

Complete Results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham

Complete results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham on Saturday (19). Thompson-Herah, Duplantis, Holloway, and Hodgkinson were among the winners.

4 days ago
Sandi Morris of USA to compete in American Track League pole vault event Sandi Morris of USA to compete in American Track League pole vault event

Digital Results

Updated: Complete results from the 2022 Millrose Games

Complete results from the 2022 Millrose Games, while Ryan Crouser's throw of 23.38 to set a new world record in the men's Shot Put...

January 29, 2022
When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships

Main News

When are the 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships? How to watch live?

The 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships are set for February 25-26 and live coverage will be on ESPN+. Texas swept the...

3 days ago
Elaine-thompson-herah-jamaica-diamond-league-champion Elaine-thompson-herah-jamaica-diamond-league-champion

Main News

Thompson-Herah wins 60m at Muller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham in 7.08

Elaine Thompson-Herah wins the women's 60m at 2022 Muller Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham in a time of 7.08 secs, but missed breaking the...

4 days ago
Advertisement