Final ACC Indoor Championships points standings: Virginia Tech wins men’s crown, Duke and Hokies share the women’s

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech men easily defended its title, while Duke and Virginia Tech shared the women’s crown as the 2022 ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships closed out on Saturday (26) at Rector Field House in Blacksburg, VA. Scroll down to see the final team points standings!

Defending men’s champion Virginia Tech entered Saturday’s final day of competition with a narrow three-point lead, but managed to pull away during the final 11 events to finish comfortably with 105 points and retained the ACC Indoor Championships title they won in 2021. Read more: Virginia Tech leads ACC Indoor Championships team standings: Day 2

The Hokies, who top the men’s team points standings for the second successive year, won from Florida State, which took second with 72 points, and third Clemson, which tallied 70 points. Rounding out the top five teams were North Carolina with 66 and Notre Dame with 61.

With Saturday’s triumph, Virginia Tech men have now won seven total ACC titles under the guidance of coach Dave Cianelli.

Meanwhile, Duke and Virginia Tech weren’t able to be separated after they both finished with 86 points so the two teams will share the women’s trophy. The Hokies, who led for most of the afternoon on Saturday entered the day’s closing track event, the 4×400 relay 10 points ahead of the second-place Blue Devils so they only needed a point to clinched the team title.

However, the hosts failed to score after finishing 10th overall, while Duke went on to win the event with 3:35.08 to collect the all-important 10 points that knotted the final scores at 86-86.

Miami (FL) ended in third place with 76 points, while NC State was just one point behind with 75pts in fourth and Virginia fifth with 67pts.

The Virginia Tech women’s team was winning its second ACC Indoor Championships title in three years and the fourth time overall.

Final ACC Indoor Championships Team Points Standings

FINAL MEN’S STANDINGS

1. Virginia Tech 105 2. Florida State 72 3. Clemson 70 4. North Carolina 66 5. Notre Dame 61 6. Miami 60 7. Duke 45 8. Louisville 35 9. Wake Forest 34 10. Virginia 32 11. Pitt 27 12. NC State 24 13. Syracuse 12 14. Georgia Tech 10 15. Boston College 9

FINAL WOMEN’S STANDINGS

1-t. Duke 86 1-t. Virginia Tech 86 3. Miami 76 4. NC State 75 5. Virginia 67 6. North Carolina 59.5 7. Florida State 43 8. Notre Dame 42.5 9. Clemson 41.5 10. Louisville 29 11. Georgia Tech 23.5 12. Wake Forest 17 13. Boston College 7 14. Syracuse 6 15. Pitt 4