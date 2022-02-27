Final points standings: 2022 Big 12 Indoor Championships; Texas sweeps

AMES, Iowa – The final team points standings from the 2022 Big 12 Indoor Championships at Harry Hoak Track in Ames, IA, saw Texas men’s and women’s track and field sweeping the team titles for the second year in a row. Read more: Final points standings: Arkansas sweeps 2022 SEC Indoor Championships

The Longhorns entered the championships as the pre-meet favorites and they held it together as a group to fend off all the challenges on the last day en route to becoming just the second-ever program to complete the feat of sweeping the 2022 Big 12 Indoor Championships twice.

Texas eased to women’s Big 12 Indoor Championships

The No. 1 ranked women’s team tuned up for the NCAA Indoor Championships in a couple of weeks by tallying 136 points from 19 scored events to secure its fifth-straight Big 12 Championship title. The Longhorns featured five individual conference champions at the two-day meeting, while Julien Alfred and Kynnedy Flannel were among the double-digit individual scorers. Former Texas A&M star Tyra Gittens made her conference debut with Texas with a second-place finish in the women’s high jump.

Texas Tech totaled 124 points to finish second with Oklahoma State also cracking the century mark for points when taking third place with 123pts. The top five teams were rounded out by Baylor (75.5) and Oklahoma (74).

Meanwhile, the No. 3 ranked men’s squad collected its second-straight Big 12 Indoor Championships title after scoring 171 points from the 19 scoring events. The Longhorns were well set up by five event winners, which included thrower Tripp Piperi, who claimed his eighth conference shot put title.

The men’s 4×400 relay team broke the program’s record after crossing the finish line first with a winning time of 3:04.19 in the final event on the track on Saturday.

Texas Tech scored 155 points to take second place ahead of the battling Oklahoma team, which scored 84 points for third place. Iowa State with 68pts and Oklahoma State with 63pts completed the top five scoring teams.

Big 12 Indoor Championships final team points standings

Men team scores: 1. Texas – 171; 2. Texas Tech – 155; 3. Oklahoma – 84; 4. Iowa State – 68; 5. Oklahoma State – 63; 6. Kansas State – 61; 7. Kansas – 51; 8. Baylor – 48; 9. TCU – 40

Women team scores: 1. Texas – 136; 2. Texas Tech – 124; 3. Oklahoma State – 123; 4. Baylor – 75.5; 5. Oklahoma – 74; 6. Iowa State – 60; 7. Kansas State – 56; 8. Kansas – 44; 9. TCU – 27.5; 10. West Virginia – 21