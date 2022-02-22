Final points standings: Arkansas State sweeps 2022 Sun Belt Indoor Championships

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The final team score standings at the 2022 Sun Belt Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Tuesday (22). It was another fruitful championship for Arkansas State as for the third successive year, the Red Wolves men and women captured the conference indoor team crowns.

Arkansas State women’s and men’s team score standings

The Arkansas State men tallied 162.5 total team points to cruise to victory after the allotted 17 scoring events, with Texas State finishing second with 127pts and UL-Lafayette taking the other podium spot in the overall team standings with 119pts.

Rounding out the remaining scorers were South Alabama in fourth with 106.5pts, followed by UT-Arlington (69) UL-Monroe (43), and Little Rock (32).

Meanwhile, the Arkansas State women totaled 127 points from the assigned 17 scoring events to fend off all the challenges with Texas State finishing as the runner-up with 93pts and third going to UT-Arlington with 82pts. Completing the top five teams were UL-Lafayette (80) in fourth and Coastal Carolina (75).

Who was the MVP at the 2022 Sun Belt Indoor Championships?

The high-point scorers in the 2022 Sun Belt Indoor Track and Field Championships were Dominick Yancy from Texas State on the men’s side with 20.5 points and UT-Arlington’s Jade Bontke, who scored 23.5 points on the women’s side.

Bontkewas, who scored points in the women’s Pentathlon, High Jump, Long Jump and ran 56.38 on the third leg of the winning UT-Arlington 4×400 team, was also named the overall meeting MVP for her outstanding contributions.

2022 Sun Belt Indoor Track and Field Championships Team Score Standings

Men’s Final Team Scores

1. Arkansas State (162.5)

2. Texas State (127)

3. UL-Lafayette (119)

4. South Alabama (106.5)

5. UT-Arlington (69)

6. UL-Monroe (43)

7. Little Rock (32)

Women’s Final Team Scores

1. Arkansas State (127)

2. Texas State (93)

3. UT-Arlington (82)

4. UL-Lafayette (80)

5. Coastal Carolina (75)

T6. App State (49)

T6. UL-Monroe (49)

8. South Alabama (38)

9. Troy (28)

10. Georgia State (25)

11. Georgia Southern (11)

12. Little Rock (4)