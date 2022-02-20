Final Team Scores: 2022 Conference USA Indoor Championships; Charlotte and Southern Miss win titles

Charlotte claimed the men’s team title for the third-straight year, and Southern Miss captured the women’s team competition for the second successive season at the 2022 Conference USA Indoor Championships at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Sunday (20).

On a very exciting final day of competition, The 49ers pulled away to win the team championship on the men’s side with 155.5 points to finish well clear of second-place Middle Tennessee State which ended with 94 points and third-place UTSA with 91.5 points.

READ MORE: When is the 2022 Sun Belt Indoor Championships and how to watch it?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The win on Sunday saw Charlotte backing up the team titles it won in 2020 and 2021, while taking its overall Conference USA Indoor Championships men’s title crown to five, following wins in 2001and 2018.

Meanwhile, Southern Miss came from behind to win the women’s team championships after tallying 101 points over the two days. The Golden Eagles entered Sunday’s final day on 30 points, but used a balanced effort across all the disciplines to secure the title.

Middle Tennessee finished as the runner-up with 91 points and UTSA finished third with 84 points.

2022 Conference USA Indoor Championships Final Team Scores

Women’s Team Scores

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Southern Miss. 101

Mid. Tenn. State 91

UTSA 84

Charlotte 80

Rice 69

UTEP 69

Marshall 42

FIU 39

UAB 25

Western Kentucky 22

Louisiana Tech 18

Florida Atlantic 16

North Texas 5

Men’s Team Scores

Charlotte 155.5

Mid. Tenn. State 94

UTSA 91.5

UTEP 91

Rice 78

North Texas 66

Southern Miss. 37

Western Kentucky 30

Louisiana Tech 19

Men’s Final Awards

Team Champion: Charlotte

Team Runner-Up: Middle Tennessee

Coach of the Year: Bob Olesen, Charlotte

Freshman of the Meet: Alaba Akintola, Middle Tennessee

High Point Scorer of the Meet: Alaba Akintola, Middle Tennessee



Women’s Final Awards

Team Champion: Southern Miss

Team Runner-Up: Middle Tennessee

Coach of the Year: Jon Stuart, Southern Miss

Freshman of the Meet: Oliwia Wawrzyniak, Southern Miss

High Point Scorer of the Meet: Eusila Chepkemei, Middle Tennessee