Final Team Scores: 2022 Conference USA Indoor Championships; Charlotte and Southern Miss win titles

Charlotte claimed the men’s team title for the third-straight year, and Southern Miss captured the women’s team competition for the second successive season at the 2022 Conference USA Indoor Championships at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Sunday (20).
On a very exciting final day of competition, The 49ers pulled away to win the team championship on the men’s side with 155.5 points to finish well clear of second-place Middle Tennessee State which ended with 94 points and third-place UTSA with 91.5 points.
The win on Sunday saw Charlotte backing up the team titles it won in 2020 and 2021, while taking its overall Conference USA Indoor Championships men’s title crown to five, following wins in 2001and 2018.
Meanwhile, Southern Miss came from behind to win the women’s team championships after tallying 101 points over the two days. The Golden Eagles entered Sunday’s final day on 30 points, but used a balanced effort across all the disciplines to secure the title.
Middle Tennessee finished as the runner-up with 91 points and UTSA finished third with 84 points.
2022 Conference USA Indoor Championships Final Team Scores
Women’s Team Scores
Southern Miss. 101
Mid. Tenn. State 91
UTSA 84
Charlotte 80
Rice 69
UTEP 69
Marshall 42
FIU 39
UAB 25
Western Kentucky 22
Louisiana Tech 18
Florida Atlantic 16
North Texas 5
Men’s Team Scores
Charlotte 155.5
Mid. Tenn. State 94
UTSA 91.5
UTEP 91
Rice 78
North Texas 66
Southern Miss. 37
Western Kentucky 30
Louisiana Tech 19
Men’s Final Awards
Team Champion: Charlotte
Team Runner-Up: Middle Tennessee
Coach of the Year: Bob Olesen, Charlotte
Freshman of the Meet: Alaba Akintola, Middle Tennessee
High Point Scorer of the Meet: Alaba Akintola, Middle Tennessee
Women’s Final Awards
Team Champion: Southern Miss
Team Runner-Up: Middle Tennessee
Coach of the Year: Jon Stuart, Southern Miss
Freshman of the Meet: Oliwia Wawrzyniak, Southern Miss
High Point Scorer of the Meet: Eusila Chepkemei, Middle Tennessee