Follow the 2022 Big South Indoor Track and Field Championships

The 2022 Big South Indoor Track and Field Championships will take place on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 24-25 at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, N.C. and you can follow all the live stats and results online from the meeting. Live Results | Schedule

The conference welcomes a new powerhouse program to the league this season, North Carolina A&T, which will start as the ones to beat for the overall team title on both the women’s and men’s sides.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: When is the 2022 ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships? How to watch live?

Battling against the Aggies will be Campbell, Charleston Southern, Gardner-Webb, Hampton, High Point, Radford, UNC Asheville, USC Upstate, and Winthrop.

High Point won both the women’s and men’s team titles when the Big South Indoor Track and Field Championships were last contested in 2020. The 2021 championship was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic that forces several conferences to scrap the indoor conference meetings.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Admission is free but all spectators must comply with any facility masking requirements and practice safe social distancings. Spectators are NOT allowed to enter competition areas and must avoid going into team spaces.

2022 BIG SOUTH INDOOR TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

Day 1 Events – Thursday, Feb. 24

COMBINED EVENTS

10:00am 60m Hurdles Pentathlon

High Jump Pentathlon

Shot Put Pentathlon

Long Jump Pentathlon

800 Meters Pentathlon

10:20am 60 Meters Heptathlon

Long Jump Heptathlon

Shot Put Heptathlon

High Jump Heptathlon

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

TRACK EVENTS

2:30pm Mile – Women Prelims

2:45pm Mile – Men Prelims

3:00pm 60m Hurdles – Women Prelims

3:15pm 60m Hurdles – Men Prelims

3:30pm 400m – Women Prelims

3:45pm 400m – Men Prelims

4:00pm 60m – Women Prelims

4:15pm 60m – Men Prelims

4:30pm 800m – Women Prelims

4:45pm 800m – Men Prelims

5:00pm 200m – Women Prelims

5:15pm 200m – Men Prelims

5:30pm 5,000m – Women Final

5:55pm 5,000m – Men Final

6:20pm DMR – Women Final

6:35pm DMR – Men Final

FIELD EVENTS

1:00pm Pole Vault – Women Prelims / Final

2:30pm Shot Put – Women Prelims / Final

2:30pm Long Jump – Women Prelims / Final

4:25pm Long Jump – Men Prelims / Final

4:30pm Pole Vault – Men Prelims / Final

4:45pm Shot Put – Men Prelims / Final

Day 2 Events – Friday, Feb. 25

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

COMBINED EVENTS

11:00am 60m Hurdles Heptathlon

Pole Vault Heptathlon

1,000 Meters Heptathlon

TRACK EVENTS

1:00pm Mile – Women Final

1:15pm Mile – Men Final

1:30pm 60m Hurdles – Women Final

1:40pm 60m Hurdles – Men Final

1:50pm 400m – Women Final

2:00pm 400m – Men Final

2:10pm 60m – Women Final

2:20pm 60m – Men Final

2:30pm 800m – Women Final

2:40pm 800m – Men Final

2:50pm 200m – Women Final

3:00pm 200m – Men Final

3:10pm 3,000m – Women Final

3:30pm 3,000m – Men Final

4:00pm 4x400m Relay – Women Final

4:10pm 4x400m Relay – Men Final

FIELD EVENTS

12:00pm High Jump – Women Prelims / Final

12:00pm Weight Throw – Women Prelims / Final

1:00pm Triple Jump – Men Prelims / Final

3:00pm High Jump – Men Prelims / Final

3:00pm Weight Throw – Men Prelims / Final

3:00pm Triple Jump – Women Prelims / Final



AWARDS CEREMONY

4:30pm (approximately)