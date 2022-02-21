Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah to return at London 10,000 in May

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah is set to make his return to competition at the Vitality London 10,000 on Monday May 2, organisers said in a statement on Monday. Farah has not raced competitively since suffering a fractured on his left foot last June.

The 38-year-old who won four Olympic gold medals across two Games over the 5,000m and 10,000m at London 2012 and Rio 2016, is also a six-time world champion in both events.

READ MORE: Mo Farah fails to qualify for Tokyo Games

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Farah is also a seven-time winner of the London 10,000, including five consecutive years between 2009 and 2013. He also won again in 2018 and in 2019.

“I’ve been working hard to get back into shape following my injury last summer and I’ve got a few more months of hard training ahead of me,” said Farah at vitalitylondon10000.co.uk.

“I have great memories of the event. I have won it seven times and racing in central London is something you can never get bored of. The atmosphere among the thousands of participants is always fantastic and I can’t wait to be part of it again.”

Farah failed in his bid to secure a place on the Great Britain team at last summer’s Tokyo Games after falling short of the qualifying standard for the 10,000m at the 2021 British Championships.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He also took the time to promote the event.

“The 10K is the perfect distance for those who are starting to run or looking for a first challenge, and the Run Happy & Healthy Plan is a great way to guide you towards Event Day. So sign up and come and join me at the Vitality London 10,000,” Farah noted.

“The pandemic has meant some of the great mass participation events like the Vitality London 10,000 haven’t been able to take place in central London for more than two years, so it’s so exciting they’re returning. It’s important events like this are coming back because everyone likes to set a target.

“Whether you’ve won Olympic titles or are just starting out, goals are important to keep you fit and focused, so get down to your local parkrun and sign up for this event – I look forward to seeing you on the Start Line!”