Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah to return at London 10,000 in May
Tickets for 2022 Penn Relays are now Available!

Noah Lyles targeting quick 60m time at Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham

How to watch the Cooks Classic 2022 meet in New Zealand?

Thompson-Herah signs up for Birmingham Indoor 60m

Alicia Monson and Weini Kelati to battle over 3000m at Millrose Games
Mo_Farah_reactions_London_2017
Mo Farah of Great Britain after winning at the 2017 World Championships

Standout distance runner Mo Farah is set to make his return from injury at the London 10,000 race in May and he’s hoping to win an eighth title at the event.

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah is set to make his return to competition at the Vitality London 10,000 on Monday May 2, organisers said in a statement on Monday. Farah has not raced competitively since suffering a fractured on his left foot last June.

The 38-year-old who won four Olympic gold medals across two Games over the 5,000m and 10,000m at London 2012 and Rio 2016, is also a six-time world champion in both events.

READ MORE: Mo Farah fails to qualify for Tokyo Games

Farah is also a seven-time winner of the London 10,000, including five consecutive years between 2009 and 2013. He also won again in 2018 and in 2019.

“I’ve been working hard to get back into shape following my injury last summer and I’ve got a few more months of hard training ahead of me,” said Farah at vitalitylondon10000.co.uk.

“I have great memories of the event. I have won it seven times and racing in central London is something you can never get bored of. The atmosphere among the thousands of participants is always fantastic and I can’t wait to be part of it again.”

Farah failed in his bid to secure a place on the Great Britain team at last summer’s Tokyo Games after falling short of the qualifying standard for the 10,000m at the 2021 British Championships.

He also took the time to promote the event.

“The 10K is the perfect distance for those who are starting to run or looking for a first challenge, and the Run Happy & Healthy Plan is a great way to guide you towards Event Day. So sign up and come and join me at the Vitality London 10,000,” Farah noted.

“The pandemic has meant some of the great mass participation events like the Vitality London 10,000 haven’t been able to take place in central London for more than two years, so it’s so exciting they’re returning. It’s important events like this are coming back because everyone likes to set a target. 

“Whether you’ve won Olympic titles or are just starting out, goals are important to keep you fit and focused, so get down to your local parkrun and sign up for this event – I look forward to seeing you on the Start Line!” 

Glen Andrews is one of World-Track main writers for long distance and marathon running. Andrews, who competed in cross country during his High School and college years finds passion covering these events. He's also run a few marathons in his time, and still hopes to qualify for Boston.

