Grant Holloway vs Trey Cunningham at 2022 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

Star hurdler Grant Holloway says he’s focusing more on winning his 60m hurdles event over watching the clock when he competes at Sunday’s (6) 2022 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in New York. The World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold level meet is usually held in Boston, but has been relocated to the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island this year.

The final of the men’s 60m hurdles is scheduled for 1:41 pm ET. The 2022 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix will be streaming live on NBC from 12 pm to 2:00 pm.

Holloway is among a number of athletes who are set to make their season debut this weekend and the American world record holder will put a very impressive indoor winning streak on the line.

According to Tilastopaja, the 24-year-old has a winning streak of 20 races that are finals in the 60m hurdles, dating back to 2017, while World Athletics is reporting that he’s “not lost an indoor hurdles race since 2014.” Scary!

Come Sunday, Holloway will aim to extend his good fortune when he takes on some of the fastest hurdlers in the world this season, including world leader Trey Cunningham.

Holloway, who won three successive indoor 60m hurdles titles at the NCAA Championships for Florida, is coming off his best-ever indoor campaign in 2021 where he set a world record of 7.29 in Madrid.

“I’m prepared, everything has gone well and I’m ready to finally compete,” he said at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix pre-event press conference earlier in the week. “My goal is just to go out there and win.

“The time doesn’t really matter. It’s just to get to the finish line before anyone else, stay consistent, execute on a very high level and the rest will take care of itself. My goal is to be in tip-top shape by World Championships indoors.”

At the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, Holloway will clash with a very confident Florida State ace Cunningham, who leads the world with a time of 7.46 seconds, set last weekend when posting the school and ACC conference record at the Texas Tech Open in Lubbock, TX, last weekend.

Also in the field are a pair of American stars, Devon Allen and Daniel Roberts, who are coming off a 1-2 finish at last weekend’s Millrose Games. The pair have the second third fastest times this season with 7.51 and 7.53 respectively.