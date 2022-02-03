How to follow the 2022 Bayou Bengal live results

The LSU track and field program will welcome several programs at the Carl Maddox Field House in Baton Rouge on Friday (4) for the 2022 Bayou Bengal and you can follow all the live results and updates online. The meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m. ET with the qualifying flights of the women Weight Throw.

LSU will split its squad for two meets this week with the jumpers, throwers, and distance runners staying home, while the sprinters and hurdlers will travel to the New Mexico Collegiate Classic on Saturday in Albuquerque, N.M., at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

How to follow the 2022 Bayou Bengal?

Meet Schedule | Heat Sheets | Live Results | Competition Guide

The Tigers will share the venue with the likes of Hinds CC, McNeese State, Xavier (La.), Meridan CC, New Orleans, Nicholls State, Northwestern State, Alcorn State, Grambling State, Southeastern Louisiana, Southern University, and Tulane at the Bayou Bengal on Friday.

READ MORE: How to watch the WSU Invitational and WSU Open live?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

LSU will keep 35 athletes for the home meet with All-Americans Lisa Gunnarssson and Sean Dixon-Bodie headlining the list of done to come. Both will be making their 2022 season debuts, according to the Tigers.

Gunnarsson, who is a two-time national champion in the pole vault, will return to competition for the first time since winning a bronze medal at the European U23 Championships last summer.

The LSU school record holder indoors with a best mark of 4.56 meters (of 14’ 11.50”) set to win the 2021 NCAA Indoor Championships is scheduled to begin competition at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, jumper Dixon-Bodie will also make his return to action this week in the men’s triple jump runway.

The Bayou Bengal meet will be the All-American’s first competition since competing at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials last June.

As always, please remember that you can follow all the indoor results and updates on our results page here, and stay up-to-date with all the latest track and field news from our homepage.