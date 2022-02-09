How to watch 2022 American Track League Louisville

The 2022 American Track League will kick off this weekend, Saturday (12) in Louisville, KY, and a number of international stars are slated to feature at the Norton Sports Center. The meet is part of the World Athletics Indoor Tour bronze level series and it will be broadcast live on ESPN2. You can also watch live streaming online at WatchESPN.com as well as using the ESPN App.

The organizers have confirmed that fans will be welcomed back at the event to watch several world and Olympic medalists in action.

Athletes will line up in the 60m, 200m, and 300m sprints for both men and women, as well as the 800, 1000m, mile run, 3000m, and 5000m. The men’s Shot Put, and women’s High Jump and Pole Vault are the field events listed on the schedule.

The American Track League in Louisville will see the likes Olympic 100m hurdles champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico lining up in the women’s 200m, USA’s world silver medalist Sandi Morris going in the women’s pole vault, as well as 2016 World Indoor high jump champion Vashti Cunningham also of the USA.

Great Britain’s Kyle Langford and Hannah Segrave, Jamaicans Christopher Taylor, Britany Anderson, Janeek Brown, and Remona Burchell in addition to Americans Jessica Beard, Devon Allen, Charlene Lipsey, Kendell Williams, and Elijah Hall-Thompson are also down to compete at the meet.

Elsewhere, Michael Saruni of Kenya, Ethiopian world U20 champion Mizan Alem, Inika McPherson and Amina Smith of USA, Canada’s Kyra Constantine and Sage Watson, as well as Nicholas Ponzio of Italy and Bahamian Devynne Charlton have also been confirmed to take part in Louisville.

2022 American Track League Louisville Events

Watch on TV

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM EST ESPN2

Events

Men’s:

60m, 200m, 300m, 60mH, 800m, 1000m, Mile, 3000m, 5000m, SP

Women’s:

60m, 200m, 300m, 60mH, 800m, Mile, 3000m, 5000m, HJ, PV

Buy your tickets now! $8.00 https://gofan.co/app/school/KY6154_1…

Time: 10am- 12pm

Date: February 12, 2022

Location: Louisville, KY

Address: 3029 West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, Louisville, KY