How to watch 2022 USATF Indoor Championships? Day 1

USATF Indoor Championships 2022 live

The 2022 USATF Indoor Championships begins on Saturday (26) and runs until Sunday (27) at The Podium in Spokane, Washington, and you can watch the live stream, television broadcast and follow the live results of the two-day meeting.

The championships will serve as the qualifying meeting to select Team USATF for the upcoming World Athletics Indoor Championships to be held March 11-13, 2022 in Belgrade, Serbia. Live Results will be available for those who are unable to watch the action, with the Start Lists available as well.

How to watch and follow live stream?

The 2022 USATF Indoor Championships, which is presented by BD will be streamed live on USATF.TV+ from noon to 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, and from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Television live broadcast will be on CNBC and Peacock from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET on both days.

USATF.TV+ will also provide end-to-end coverage of field events with individual live feeds of each event accessible. Read more: Christian Coleman headlines USATF Indoor Championships 60m entries

Several top names, including Kendra Harrison, Gabby Thomas, Athing Mu, Brittney Reese, Raven Saunders, Michael Cherry, Fred Kerley, Sha’Carri Richardson, Raven Rogers, Joes Kovas, and Taliyah Brooks, among others, have decided to skip the championships this year to focus on getting ready for the outdoor world championships later this summer in Oregon.

The action will begin Saturday at 12:00 pm ET with the women’s Pentathlon, while the men’s Heptathlon will get going at 3:00 pm.

Open field event competition will get underway with the men’s High Jump final at 4:15 pm, while the first running event on Day 1 will be the men’s 400m first round races, with the women’s heats going off at 5:47 pm.

Sat, February 26th Times: Local (EST) Schedule

Women’s Pentathlon Overall12:00 PM
Women’s Pentathlon 60m Hurdles12:00 PM
Women’s Pentathlon High Jump12:45 PM
Women’s Pentathlon Shot Put2:45 PM
Men’s Heptathlon Overall3:00 PM
Men’s Heptathlon 60m3:00 PM
Women’s Pentathlon Long Jump3:45 PM
Men’s Heptathlon Long Jump3:45 PM
Men’s High Jump Final4:15 PM
Masters Women’s 200m Final4:15 PM
Masters Men’s 200m Final4:22 PM
Men’s Pole Vault Final4:25 PM
Women’s Pentathlon 800m4:55 PM
Men’s Heptathlon Shot Put5:00 PM
KT Tape Women’s 1500m Final5:04 PM
Women’s Long Jump Final5:10 PM
Men’s 400m1st Round5:15 PM
Women’s Shot Put Final5:35 PM
Nike Women’s 400m 1st Round5:47 PM
Men’s 800m 1st Round6:01 PM
Garden of Life Women’s 800m 1st Round6:27 PM
Men’s Heptathlon High Jump6:30 PM
Men’s 3000m Final6:47 PM

