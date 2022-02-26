How to watch 2022 USATF Indoor Championships? Day 1

The 2022 USATF Indoor Championships begins on Saturday (26) and runs until Sunday (27) at The Podium in Spokane, Washington, and you can watch the live stream, television broadcast and follow the live results of the two-day meeting.

The championships will serve as the qualifying meeting to select Team USATF for the upcoming World Athletics Indoor Championships to be held March 11-13, 2022 in Belgrade, Serbia. Live Results will be available for those who are unable to watch the action, with the Start Lists available as well.

How to watch and follow live stream?

The 2022 USATF Indoor Championships, which is presented by BD will be streamed live on USATF.TV+ from noon to 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, and from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Television live broadcast will be on CNBC and Peacock from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET on both days.

USATF.TV+ will also provide end-to-end coverage of field events with individual live feeds of each event accessible. Read more: Christian Coleman headlines USATF Indoor Championships 60m entries

Several top names, including Kendra Harrison, Gabby Thomas, Athing Mu, Brittney Reese, Raven Saunders, Michael Cherry, Fred Kerley, Sha’Carri Richardson, Raven Rogers, Joes Kovas, and Taliyah Brooks, among others, have decided to skip the championships this year to focus on getting ready for the outdoor world championships later this summer in Oregon.

The action will begin Saturday at 12:00 pm ET with the women’s Pentathlon, while the men’s Heptathlon will get going at 3:00 pm.

Open field event competition will get underway with the men’s High Jump final at 4:15 pm, while the first running event on Day 1 will be the men’s 400m first round races, with the women’s heats going off at 5:47 pm.

Sat, February 26th Times: Local (EST) Schedule

