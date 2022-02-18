How to watch and follow the 2022 MAAC indoor championships live?

Written by: MAAC

EDISON, NJ – The 2022 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) Men & Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships will be held this weekend on Saturday and Sunday, February 19 and 20, and you can watch the live streaming and follow all the latest results and updates online. The championships return to the New Balance Armory Track and Field Center in New York, NY for the 18th consecutive year.

FOLLOW LIVE RESULTS AND STREAMING

Monmouth University was selected as the preseason favorites on both the men’s and women’s sides at the beginning of the season. The Hawks men’s team will look to secure their fourth straight MAAC title and seventh since 2013. On the women’s side, Monmouth is seeking its seventh overall league title, the program’s first since garnering six straight from 2014-2019.

Posing the highest threat over Monmouth on both sides will be Rider, which was tabbed second in both preseason polls. Rider’s women enter the 2022 championship as the defending champions, having clinched the title in 2020. The Broncs men’s team have finished as runner-up in three consecutive championships and was the last team to win the conference crown besides Monmouth, doing so in 2017.



About the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference:

With 11 institutions strongly bound by the sound principles of quality and integrity in academics and excellence in athletics, the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) is in its 41st year of competition during the 2021-22 academic year. Current conference members include: Canisius College, Fairfield University, Iona College, Manhattan College, Marist College, Monmouth University, Niagara University, Quinnipiac University, Rider University, Saint Peter’s University, and Siena College.