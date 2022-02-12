How to watch and follow the 2022 Western Relays live?

Watch live streaming coverage of the 2022 Western Relays in St Catherine, Jamaica as some of the country’s top young and professional athletes continue their respective preparations for the busy season.

The Western Relays make a return in 2022 after a one-year break last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which halted a number of sporting activities around the world. Live streaming action will begin at 11:00 am local time and TrackAlerts.com will provide the live stream from the GC Foster College of Physical Education & Sport in Angels.

Watch the 2022 Western Relays live stream

The organizers have revealed that there will be a reduction to the schedule of events for this season, but said that fans should still expect to be treated to some exciting performances on the day.

“We are disappointed that we were not able to have our full schedule of events,” Ray Harvey, the meet director, was quoted as saying in the Jamaica Observer on Saturday.

“Based on what was allowed under the protocols, we had to scale back and as such, we have a much shorter schedule this year,” he added.

Among the leading programs sending representatives are two of the top boys’ in the high schools, Kingston College and Jamaica College as well as girls standout programs Edwin Allen and Holmwood Technical. GC Foster and Sprintec are among the leading clubs and institutions also sending athletes to compete.

“We are expecting some good competition today, we have good entries from GC Foster and Sprintec in the clubs and institutions and also Kingston College, Jamaica College, and Edwin Allen in the high school section,” Harvey said in the Jamaica Observer.

Athletes will compete in events such as the 100m and 400m Open for both genders, as well as 4x100m for high schools in all four classes for both boys and girls and for clubs and institutions. There will also be action in the sprint medley, 4x400m, and 4x800m relays.