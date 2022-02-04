Connect with us

How to watch and follow the Charlie Thomas Invitational?

Watch the Charlie Thomas Invitational on Saturday, live on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App and SECN+. Live streaming begins at 2:55 pm.

Published

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track and field teams will host the Charlie Thomas Invitational on Friday (4) and Saturday (5) at the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium and you can watch live streaming online and on SECN+.

The meet will begin on Friday with a couple of distance races, including the distance medley relays, and a few field events, but the live streaming is only available for the Saturday portion of the meet. LIVE RESULTS | LIVE STREAM (SATURDAY ONLY SECN+). Live streaming will begin at 2:55 pm ET.

READ MORE: How to watch the 2022 Camel City Invitational and Camel City Elite?

The Aggies welcome the likes of Alabama, Baylor, Houston, Cincinnati, UCF and Vanderbilt, among other regional programs such as Sam Houston State, Stephen F. Austin, Houston Baptist, UT-Arlington, UTSA, Texas State after they braved the tough traveling conditions to make the trip to the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium.

“The weather has been cold and rainy, but inside it will be 72 degrees and as of today we are having this meet,” Texas A&M head coach Pat Henry said on the school’s website.

“We have nearly 20 schools coming to this meet. This is an important weekend for us. We talk about taking a step forward each time and this is a step up that ladder. It’s a very competitive meet and it is one we are looking forward to competing in.”

The meeting will continue on Saturday at 10:30 am ET with a full schedule. The Heptathlon will resume to kick-start the schedule, while the women’s 60m heats are the first running events at 12:30 pm.

The women’s and men’s 4×400 meter races will close out the meeting at 6:45 pm and 7:21 pm, respectively.

Henry is looking forward to seeing his quarter-milers in action.

“This will be a very competitive weekend for the men’s 4x400m,” he revealed. “We’ll put one of our best groups on the track and we still have some people out. On the women’s side, the quarter-milers will run the open 400m.

“The relay ran fast last weekend. The relay we put on the track this weekend may not reflect our absolute best group right now, but we will put together a competitive women’s relay.”

