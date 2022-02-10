How to watch Christian Coleman vs Matthew Boling at Tiger Paw Invitational?

World 60m champion and record holder in the event, Christian Coleman will continue his return from an 18-month suspension at the 2022 Tiger Paw Invitational at the Clemson Indoor Track and Field Complex on Friday (11) and Saturday (12). You can watch a live stream of the American in action on ACCNX via WatchESPN.

Coleman traveled back from his ban after he missed three drug tests, with a 6.49 seconds winning performance at the 2022 Millrose Games in New York, last month, and he will be hoping to build on that outing when he visits Tigertown.

At the 2022 Tiger Paw Invitational, the 25-year-old will compete in both the 60m and 200m events.

On Friday, Coleman will race in heat 8 in the men’s 60m dash where he will take on a number of talented collegiate sprinters. On Saturday, the U.S. world 100m champion from 2019 will also take on a strong line up in the first heat of the 200m. He holds the world record in the 60m with a time of 6.34 secs.

Christian Coleman vs Matthew Boling in the 200m

Meanwhile, joining Coleman in a top featured 200m race is exciting young Georgia sprinter and current world leader Matthew Boling, who entered the weekend with a 20.27 secs. Javonte Harding of North Carolina A&T, the second fastest this year at 20.33, is also entered to jump in the starting blocks in the heat.

Coleman’s fastest time over the 200m indoor is 20.11 secs, but he could improve that mark at the weekend. Boling will also take aim at his 20.19 secs indoor personal best from 2021.

The 60m heats on Friday are set for 1:34 pm ET with the final later in the night at 5:55 pm. The 200m heats are slated for Saturday at 1:55 pm.