How to watch Day Two of the 2022 British Indoor Championships?

The starting lists and order of events for Day Two of the 2022 British Indoor Track and Field Championships on Sunday. The two-day meet serves as the qualifying meeting to select the UK Athletics team for the upcoming World Athletics Indoor Championships to be contested from March 11-13, 2022 in Belgrade, Serbia.

You can watch live streaming coverage of the championships from the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, online, using several different smart devices, such as your smartphones, Ipads, and computers. Live television coverage will also be available on BBC One and the UK Athletics website. Watch Live Streaming on: BBC RED BUTTON ONE | Stream Live on British Athletics site. The live action is slated to start at 10:25 am British time on Sunday, which is 5:25 am (ET).

Day one action got underway on Saturday with a number of preliminary events and the athletes will not be aiming to deliver their best performances so far this season to secure a spot on the national team to Belgrade22.

Day Two: 2022 British Indoor Championships Schedule

DAY 2 – 27 Feb 2022