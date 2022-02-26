Connect with us

How to watch Day Two of the 2022 British Indoor Championships?

You can stream the live action of Day Two from the 2022 British Indoor Track and Field Championships on Sunday (27) in BBC and British Athletics. The live coverage is set to begin at 10:25 am UK time or 5:25 am ET. Watch as several athletes look to secure places to the World Athletics Indoor Championships next month.

Published

Keely-Hodgkinson-of-Great-Britain-celebrates
Keely Hodgkinson of Great Britain celebrates winning silver in Tokyo

The starting lists and order of events for Day Two of the 2022 British Indoor Track and Field Championships on Sunday. The two-day meet serves as the qualifying meeting to select the UK Athletics team for the upcoming World Athletics Indoor Championships to be contested from March 11-13, 2022 in Belgrade, Serbia.

You can watch live streaming coverage of the championships from the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, online, using several different smart devices, such as your smartphones, Ipads, and computers. Live television coverage will also be available on BBC One and the UK Athletics website. Watch Live Streaming on: BBC RED BUTTON ONE | Stream Live on British Athletics site. The live action is slated to start at 10:25 am British time on Sunday, which is 5:25 am (ET).

Day one action got underway on Saturday with a number of preliminary events and the athletes will not be aiming to deliver their best performances so far this season to secure a spot on the national team to Belgrade22.

Day Two: 2022 British Indoor Championships Schedule

DAY 2 – 27 Feb 2022
10:37WOMEN60 METRES HURDLESPENTATHLONSTART LIST
10:45MEN60 METRES HURDLESHEPTATHLONSTART LIST
11:35WOMENHIGH JUMPPENTATHLONSTART LIST
11:40MENLONG JUMPFINALSTART LIST
11:50MENPOLE VAULTHEPTATHLONSTART LIST
12:00MEN200 METRESHEATSSTART LIST
12:30WOMEN200 METRESHEATSSTART LIST
13:00MEN60 METRES HURDLESHEATSSTART LIST
13:25WOMEN3000 METRES WALKFINALSTART LIST
13:30WOMENSHOT PUTPENTATHLONSTART LIST
13:35WOMENLONG JUMPFINALSTART LIST
13:50MEN3000 METRES WALKFINALSTART LIST
14:13MEN60 METRES HURDLESFINAL
14:23MEN1000 METRESHEPTATHLON
14:35MEN800 METRESFINALSTART LIST
14:45MEN200 METRESSEMI-FINAL
14:57MENPOLE VAULTFINALSTART LIST
15:02WOMEN200 METRESSEMI-FINAL
15:15WOMEN3000 METRESFINALSTART LIST
15:18WOMENHIGH JUMPFINALSTART LIST
15:27WOMENLONG JUMPPENTATHLONSTART LIST
15:30MEN1500 METRESFINALSTART LIST
15:43WOMENSHOT PUTFINALSTART LIST
15:46WOMEN400 METRESFINALSTART LIST
15:56MEN400 METRESFINALSTART LIST
16:06MEN200 METRESFINAL
16:28WOMEN800 METRESPENTATHLON
16:40WOMEN800 METRESFINALSTART LIST

