How to watch the 2022 Arkansas Qualifier indoor meet live?

FAYETTEVILLE – The Arkansas Qualifier will take place on Friday (18) in the Randal Tyson Track Center and you can watch live streaming coverage of the meet on the SEC Network + via WatchESPN.com and ESPN Player. The Live stream will start at 4:00 pm ET.

The meeting will give individuals and relay teams an opportunity to record marks that could help them in their push for more opportunities in the postseason. The Arkansas Qualifier is the last meeting before the upcoming conference and NCAA Indoor championship meets and more than 30 Division I and Division II schools are scheduled to compete.

How to watch and follow the Arkansas Qualifier live?

Start List | Schedule | Live Results | Live Stream (4:00 pm ET)

The Razorbacks are slated to field a quality team across all disciplines, while the likes of Alabama, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, USC, New Mexico, and Washington are all sending teams to Fayetteville.

“It’s one of those meets where teams are going to bring selective athletes to Fayetteville,” said Arkansas men’s head coach Chris Bucknam on the school’s official website at www.arkansasrazorbacks.com. “Usually that means it’s going to be a high-quality meet.

“There will be a lot of great races for people to watch. From the mile, to 3k, and the distance medley for our team, there will be some hot races.”

In addition, Arkansas women’s head coach Lance Harter also sees this as a great opportunity to continue improving ahead of the SEC Championships and national meet.

“This is an opportunity to correct best-laid plans that went awry,” noted Harter on the school’s official website at www.arkansasrazorbacks.com. “Now, they can use this meet as their last chance qualifier.

“So, we have a couple of key races where we can either improve marks to qualify for the NCAA Indoor or improve seeding marks for the SEC meet.”

Meanwhile, a number of professionals, including hurdlers Cindy Sember, Christina Clemons, and Taliyah Brooks, as well as 400m hurdlers specialist Shamier Little, and triple jumper Kimberly Williams, are also slated to compete at the meet as they continue their respective preparations for the busy season.