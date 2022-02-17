Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Arkansas Qualifier indoor meet live?
Advertisement

Main News

Complete Results: 2022 Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais

Main News

How to watch the 2022 SWAC Indoor Track and Field Championships?

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais?

Main News

Taye and Aregawi world 5km records have been ratified

Just In Main News

Tickets for 2022 Penn Relays are now Available!
watch-live-track-and-field-Bob-Pollock-Invitational
Watch the 2022 Bob Pollock Invitational live

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Arkansas Qualifier indoor meet live?

Watch the Arkansas Qualifier live streaming coverage on the SEC Network + on WatchESPN.com and ESPN Player. Live stream begins at 4:00 pm ET. More than 30 schools are scheduled to compete at the meet as they seek to improve conference seedings and NCAA national marks.

Published

FAYETTEVILLE – The Arkansas Qualifier will take place on Friday (18) in the Randal Tyson Track Center and you can watch live streaming coverage of the meet on the SEC Network + via WatchESPN.com and ESPN Player. The Live stream will start at 4:00 pm ET.

The meeting will give individuals and relay teams an opportunity to record marks that could help them in their push for more opportunities in the postseason. The Arkansas Qualifier is the last meeting before the upcoming conference and NCAA Indoor championship meets and more than 30 Division I and Division II schools are scheduled to compete.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: When is the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships and how to watch it?

How to watch and follow the Arkansas Qualifier live?

Start List | Schedule | Live Results | Live Stream (4:00 pm ET)

The Razorbacks are slated to field a quality team across all disciplines, while the likes of Alabama, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, USC, New Mexico, and Washington are all sending teams to Fayetteville.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“It’s one of those meets where teams are going to bring selective athletes to Fayetteville,” said Arkansas men’s head coach Chris Bucknam on the school’s official website at www.arkansasrazorbacks.com. “Usually that means it’s going to be a high-quality meet.

“There will be a lot of great races for people to watch. From the mile, to 3k, and the distance medley for our team, there will be some hot races.”

In addition, Arkansas women’s head coach Lance Harter also sees this as a great opportunity to continue improving ahead of the SEC Championships and national meet.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“This is an opportunity to correct best-laid plans that went awry,” noted Harter on the school’s official website at www.arkansasrazorbacks.com. “Now, they can use this meet as their last chance qualifier.

“So, we have a couple of key races where we can either improve marks to qualify for the NCAA Indoor or improve seeding marks for the SEC meet.”

Meanwhile, a number of professionals, including hurdlers Cindy Sember, Christina Clemons, and Taliyah Brooks, as well as 400m hurdlers specialist Shamier Little, and triple jumper Kimberly Williams, are also slated to compete at the meet as they continue their respective preparations for the busy season.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Chris is a retired coach with many years of experience following track and field. Enjoys traveling with his wife, two children and grand kids.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Jakob-Ingebrigtsen-1500m-Olympic-Champion Jakob-Ingebrigtsen-1500m-Olympic-Champion

Main News

Complete Results: 2022 Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais

Complete results from the exciting 2022 Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais in Lievin on Thursday (17). Jakob Ingebrigtsen breaks world 1500m record! Grant Holloway was also...

2 hours ago
2022-SWAC-Mens-and-Womens-Indoor-Track-and-Field-Championships 2022-SWAC-Mens-and-Womens-Indoor-Track-and-Field-Championships

Main News

How to watch the 2022 SWAC Indoor Track and Field Championships?

Watch the live streaming broadcast and results updates of the 2022 SWAC Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships on Feb. 17-18.

1 day ago
Jakob-Ingebrigtsen-wins-men-1500m-at-Tokyo-Olympics Jakob-Ingebrigtsen-wins-men-1500m-at-Tokyo-Olympics

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais?

Live streaming of the 2022 Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold series meeting in Lievin will be live on YouTube and you...

1 day ago
Ethiopians-Ejgayehu-Taye-and-Berihu-Aregaw Ethiopians-Ejgayehu-Taye-and-Berihu-Aregaw

Main News

Taye and Aregawi world 5km records have been ratified

The world 5k records set by Ejgayehu Taye and Berihu Aregawi set at the Cursa dels Nassos in Barcelona, Spain on Dec (31) have...

1 day ago
Advertisement