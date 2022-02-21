How to watch the 2022 BIG EAST Indoor Track and Field Championships?

The 2022 BIG EAST Indoor Track and Field Championships will take place this Friday (25) and Saturday (26) and the entirety of the meet will air live on the BIG EAST Digital Network presented by SoFi on FloSports. The championships, presented by Jeep, will be held at the Track & Field Center at Gately Park in Chicago. Click here for Live Results
Watch Live Streaming Here (you will need a FloTrack subscription).
The two-day meet makes its return after a year’s break and we can expect a lot of excitement from the event that is set to be among the highlighted conference championships this week. Nine teams will battle each other for the team titles with a number of individual crowns also on the line.
Who won the 2020 BIG EAST Indoor Championships?
Villanova men and women captured their respective team titles at the 2020 BIG EAST Indoor Track and Field Championships when it was last held two-years-ago at the Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio. The 2021 championship was canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
The battle for the 2020 title was very close with the Wildcats and we can expect a similar encounter at this year’s meeting.
Action on Friday will get going at 9:00 a.m. with the combined events. The women’s Pentathlon 60m hurdles will get the action going while the men’s Heptathlon competition will begin at with the 60m points battle at 11:15 a.m.
Field event contest will get going at 11:30 a.m. with the men’s Pole Vault and women’s Weight Throw, while the first event on the track is slated for 12:30 p.m. with the Mile run preliminaries for the women, followed by the men.
On Saturday, competition is scheduled for an 11:20 a.m. start with the 3,000m unseeded section for the women (if needed), followed by the men’s section at 11:40 a.m., while the women’s Shot Put final is set for 11:30 a.m. and the Triple Jump final for women at Noon.
2022 BIG EAST Indoor Championships schedule
M-HEPTATHLON & W-PENTATHLON
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25
TIME COMBINED EVENT EVENT
9:00 a.m. W-Pentathlon 60m Hurdles
9:35 a.m. (est.) W-Pentathlon High Jump
11:30 a.m. (est.) W-Pentathlon Shot Put
12:20 p.m. (est.) W-Pentathlon Long Jump
1:10 p.m. (est.) W-Pentathlon 800m Run
11:15 a.m. M-Heptathlon 60m Dash
12:00 pm (est.) M-Heptathlon Long Jump
12:50 p.m. (est.) M-Heptathlon Shot Put
1:45 p.m. (est.) M-Heptathlon High Jump
FIELD EVENTS
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25
TIME FIELD EVENT
10:30 a.m. Men’s Pole Vault Trials & FINAL
10:30 a.m. Women’s Weight Throw Trials & FINAL
1:30 p.m. Women’s Pole Vault Trials & Final
1:30 p.m. Men’s Weight Throw Trials & FINAL
2:00 p.m. Women’s Long Jump Trials & FINAL
2:00 p.m. Men’s Long Jump Trials & FINAL
TRACK EVENTS
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25
Note: The W-Pentathlon 800m and M-Heptathlon 1000m will be
inserted in the Track Event portion of the schedule where appropriate.
TIME TRACK EVENT
11:30 a.m. Women’s Mile Trials
11:45 a.m. Men’s Mile Trials
12:00 p.m. Women’s 60m Hurdles Trials
12:10 p.m. Men’s 60m Hurdles Trials
12:20 p.m. Women’s 400m Trials
12:35 p.m. Men’s 400m Trials
12:50 p.m. Women’s 60m Trials
1:00 p.m. Men’s 60m Trials
1:10 p.m. Women’s 800m Trials
1:25 p.m. Men’s 800m Trials
1:40 p.m. Women’s 200m Trials
1:55 p.m. Men’s 200m Trials
2:10 p.m. Women’s 5000m FINAL
2:30 p.m. Men’s 5000m FINAL
2:55 p.m. Women’s DMR FINAL
3:10 p.m. Men’s DMR FINAL
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26
TIME COMBINED EVENT EVENT
10:00 a.m. M-Heptathlon 60m Hurdles
10:45 a.m. (est.) M-Heptathlon Pole Vault
12:30 p.m. (est.) M-Heptathlon 1000m Run
Note: Most M-Heptathlon and W-Pentathlon times are estimated start
times and may/will be adjusted based on the number of entries and/or
the time it takes to complete the previous event.
FIELD EVENTS
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26
TIME FIELD EVENT
10:30 a.m. Women’s Shot Put Trials & FINAL
11:00 a.m. Women’s Triple Jump Trials & FINAL
11:00 a.m. Men’s Triple Jump Trials & FINAL
12:30 p.m. Men’s Shot Put Trials & FINAL
1:15 p.m. Women’s High Jump Trials & FINAL
1:15 p.m. Men’s High Jump Trials & FINAL
TRACK EVENTS
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26
Note: The M-Heptathlon 1000m will be inserted in the Track Event
portion of the schedule where appropriate.
TIME TRACK EVENT – ALL FINALS
10:20 a.m. Women’s 3000m (unseeded section-if needed)
10:40 a.m. Men’s 3000m (unseeded section-if needed)
11:00 a.m. Women’s Mile
11:10 a.m. Men’s Mile
11:20 a.m. Women’s 60m Hurdles
11:30 p.m. Men’s 60m Hurdles
11:40 p.m. Women’s 400m (2-sectional final)
11:50 p.m. Men’s 400m (2-sectional final)
12:00 p.m. Women’s 60m
12:10 p.m. Men’s 60m
12:20 p.m. Women’s 800m
12:30 p.m. Men’s 800m
12:40 p.m. Women’s 200m (2-section final)
12:50 p.m. Men’s 200m (2-section final)
1:00 p.m. Women’s 3000m (seeded section)
1:15 p.m. Men’s 3000m (seeded section)
1:30 p.m. Women’s 4 x 800m
1:45 p.m. Men’s 4 x 800m
2:00 p.m. Women’s 4 x 400m
2:15 p.m. Men’s 4 x 400m
2:40 p.m. Awards Ceremony