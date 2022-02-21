How to watch the 2022 BIG EAST Indoor Track and Field Championships?

The 2022 BIG EAST Indoor Track and Field Championships will take place this Friday (25) and Saturday (26) and the entirety of the meet will air live on the BIG EAST Digital Network presented by SoFi on FloSports. The championships, presented by Jeep, will be held at the Track & Field Center at Gately Park in Chicago. Click here for Live Results

Watch Live Streaming Here (you will need a FloTrack subscription).

The two-day meet makes its return after a year’s break and we can expect a lot of excitement from the event that is set to be among the highlighted conference championships this week. Nine teams will battle each other for the team titles with a number of individual crowns also on the line.

Who won the 2020 BIG EAST Indoor Championships?

Villanova men and women captured their respective team titles at the 2020 BIG EAST Indoor Track and Field Championships when it was last held two-years-ago at the Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio. The 2021 championship was canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The battle for the 2020 title was very close with the Wildcats and we can expect a similar encounter at this year’s meeting.

Action on Friday will get going at 9:00 a.m. with the combined events. The women’s Pentathlon 60m hurdles will get the action going while the men’s Heptathlon competition will begin at with the 60m points battle at 11:15 a.m.

Field event contest will get going at 11:30 a.m. with the men’s Pole Vault and women’s Weight Throw, while the first event on the track is slated for 12:30 p.m. with the Mile run preliminaries for the women, followed by the men.

On Saturday, competition is scheduled for an 11:20 a.m. start with the 3,000m unseeded section for the women (if needed), followed by the men’s section at 11:40 a.m., while the women’s Shot Put final is set for 11:30 a.m. and the Triple Jump final for women at Noon.

2022 BIG EAST Indoor Championships schedule

M-HEPTATHLON & W-PENTATHLON

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25

TIME COMBINED EVENT EVENT

9:00 a.m. W-Pentathlon 60m Hurdles

9:35 a.m. (est.) W-Pentathlon High Jump

11:30 a.m. (est.) W-Pentathlon Shot Put

12:20 p.m. (est.) W-Pentathlon Long Jump

1:10 p.m. (est.) W-Pentathlon 800m Run

11:15 a.m. M-Heptathlon 60m Dash

12:00 pm (est.) M-Heptathlon Long Jump

12:50 p.m. (est.) M-Heptathlon Shot Put

1:45 p.m. (est.) M-Heptathlon High Jump

FIELD EVENTS

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25

TIME FIELD EVENT

10:30 a.m. Men’s Pole Vault Trials & FINAL

10:30 a.m. Women’s Weight Throw Trials & FINAL

1:30 p.m. Women’s Pole Vault Trials & Final

1:30 p.m. Men’s Weight Throw Trials & FINAL

2:00 p.m. Women’s Long Jump Trials & FINAL

2:00 p.m. Men’s Long Jump Trials & FINAL

TRACK EVENTS

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25

Note: The W-Pentathlon 800m and M-Heptathlon 1000m will be

inserted in the Track Event portion of the schedule where appropriate.

TIME TRACK EVENT

11:30 a.m. Women’s Mile Trials

11:45 a.m. Men’s Mile Trials

12:00 p.m. Women’s 60m Hurdles Trials

12:10 p.m. Men’s 60m Hurdles Trials

12:20 p.m. Women’s 400m Trials

12:35 p.m. Men’s 400m Trials

12:50 p.m. Women’s 60m Trials

1:00 p.m. Men’s 60m Trials

1:10 p.m. Women’s 800m Trials

1:25 p.m. Men’s 800m Trials

1:40 p.m. Women’s 200m Trials

1:55 p.m. Men’s 200m Trials

2:10 p.m. Women’s 5000m FINAL

2:30 p.m. Men’s 5000m FINAL

2:55 p.m. Women’s DMR FINAL

3:10 p.m. Men’s DMR FINAL

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26

TIME COMBINED EVENT EVENT

10:00 a.m. M-Heptathlon 60m Hurdles

10:45 a.m. (est.) M-Heptathlon Pole Vault

12:30 p.m. (est.) M-Heptathlon 1000m Run

Note: Most M-Heptathlon and W-Pentathlon times are estimated start

times and may/will be adjusted based on the number of entries and/or

the time it takes to complete the previous event.

FIELD EVENTS

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26

TIME FIELD EVENT

10:30 a.m. Women’s Shot Put Trials & FINAL

11:00 a.m. Women’s Triple Jump Trials & FINAL

11:00 a.m. Men’s Triple Jump Trials & FINAL

12:30 p.m. Men’s Shot Put Trials & FINAL

1:15 p.m. Women’s High Jump Trials & FINAL

1:15 p.m. Men’s High Jump Trials & FINAL



TRACK EVENTS

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26

Note: The M-Heptathlon 1000m will be inserted in the Track Event

portion of the schedule where appropriate.

TIME TRACK EVENT – ALL FINALS

10:20 a.m. Women’s 3000m (unseeded section-if needed)

10:40 a.m. Men’s 3000m (unseeded section-if needed)

11:00 a.m. Women’s Mile

11:10 a.m. Men’s Mile

11:20 a.m. Women’s 60m Hurdles

11:30 p.m. Men’s 60m Hurdles

11:40 p.m. Women’s 400m (2-sectional final)

11:50 p.m. Men’s 400m (2-sectional final)

12:00 p.m. Women’s 60m

12:10 p.m. Men’s 60m

12:20 p.m. Women’s 800m

12:30 p.m. Men’s 800m

12:40 p.m. Women’s 200m (2-section final)

12:50 p.m. Men’s 200m (2-section final)

1:00 p.m. Women’s 3000m (seeded section)

1:15 p.m. Men’s 3000m (seeded section)

1:30 p.m. Women’s 4 x 800m

1:45 p.m. Men’s 4 x 800m

2:00 p.m. Women’s 4 x 400m

2:15 p.m. Men’s 4 x 400m

2:40 p.m. Awards Ceremony