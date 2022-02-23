How to watch the 2022 Big Sky Indoor Track and Field Championship?

The 2022 Big Sky Indoor Track and Field Championship will take place on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, February 24-26 in Bozeman, Montana and you follow all the live stats and results online. The championships will be hosted by Montana State inside Worthington Arena.
Follow the live streaming coverage on ESPN+ and can be viewed with a subscription to the service.
Northern Arizona swept the Big Sky Indoor Track and Field Championship team titles when the meeting was last held in due 2020, following the cancelation in 2021. The Lumberjacks have won the men’s team title every year since 2012 (with the exception of last year since it was not held).
The combined events will open the competition on Thursday at 10 a.m. and will wrap up with the final action of the men’s heptathlon starting at 10 a.m. Friday. Meanwhile, individual events at the conference championships will start at 3 p.m. Friday, while the final day of the championships begins at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
2022 Big Sky Indoor Track and Field Championship Schedule
THURSDAY – February 24, 2022
Men’s Heptathlon (Day 1)
10:00 AM 60 Meters
Long Jump
Shot Put
High Jump
Women’s Pentathlon
10:30 AM 60 Meter Hurdles
High Jump
Shot Put
Long Jump
800 Meters
FRIDAY – February 25, 2022
Men’s Heptathlon (Day 2)
10:00 AM 60 Meter Hurdles
Pole Vault
1000 Meters
Field Events
3:00 PM Men’s Weight Throw – FINAL
Men’s Long Jump – FINAL
Women’s High Jump – FINAL
4:30 PM Men’s Pole Vault – FINAL
6:00 PM Women’s Long Jump – FINAL
Women’s Shot Put – FINAL
2:45 PM Opening Ceremonies/National Anthem
Running Events
3:00 PM Women’s 60 Meter Hurdles – Trials
3:20 PM Men’s 60 Meter Hurdles – Trials
3:45 PM Women’s 400 Meters – Trials
4:10 PM Men’s 400 Meters – Trials
4:35 PM Women’s 60 Meter Dash – Trials
4:50 PM Men’s 60 Meter Dash – Trials
5:10 PM Women’s 800 Meters – Trials
5:25 PM Men’s 800 Meters – Trials
5:40 PM Women’s 200 Meters – Trials
6:05 PM Men’s 200 Meters – Trials
6:45 PM Women’s 5,000 Meters – FINAL
7:10 PM Men’s 5,000 – FINAL
7:35 PM Women’s Distance Medley – FINAL
7:55 PM Men’s Distance Medley – FINAL
SATURDAY – February 26, 2022
Field Events
10:30 AM Women’s Weight Throw – FINAL
Men’s Triple Jump – FINAL
12:00 PM Men’s High Jump – FINAL
Women’s Pole Vault – FINAL
1:15 PM Men’s Shot Put – FINAL
Women’s Triple Jump – FINAL
11:45 PM National Anthem
Running Events
12:00 PM Women’s Mile – FINAL
12:15 PM Men’s Mile – FINAL
12:35 PM Women’s 60 Meter Hurdles – FINAL
12:45 PM Men’s 60 Meter Hurdles – FINAL
12:55 PM Women’s 400 Meters – FINAL
1:05 PM Men’s 400 Meters – FINAL
1:15 PM Women’s 60 Meter Dash – FINAL
1:25 PM Men’s 60 Meter Dash – FINAL
1:35 PM Women’s 800 Meters – FINAL
1:45 PM Men’s 800 Meters – FINAL
1:55 PM Women’s 200 Meters – FINAL
2:10 PM Men’s 200 Meters – FINAL
2:30 PM Women’s 3,000 Meters – FINAL
3:00 PM Men’s 3,000 Meters – FINAL
3:30 PM Women’s 1,600 Meter RELAY – FINAL
3:50 PM Men’s 1,600 Meter RELAY – FINAL
4:30 PM Awards Ceremony (at conclusion of all events)