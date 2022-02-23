How to watch the 2022 Big Sky Indoor Track and Field Championship?

The 2022 Big Sky Indoor Track and Field Championship will take place on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, February 24-26 in Bozeman, Montana and you follow all the live stats and results online. The championships will be hosted by Montana State inside Worthington Arena.

Live Results | Live Video Stream (ESPN+) | Tickets | Big Sky Central | TFRRS Performance Lists | Follow the live streaming coverage on ESPN+ and can be viewed with a subscription to the service.

Northern Arizona swept the Big Sky Indoor Track and Field Championship team titles when the meeting was last held in due 2020, following the cancelation in 2021. The Lumberjacks have won the men’s team title every year since 2012 (with the exception of last year since it was not held).

The combined events will open the competition on Thursday at 10 a.m. and will wrap up with the final action of the men’s heptathlon starting at 10 a.m. Friday. Meanwhile, individual events at the conference championships will start at 3 p.m. Friday, while the final day of the championships begins at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

2022 Big Sky Indoor Track and Field Championship Schedule

THURSDAY – February 24, 2022

Men’s Heptathlon (Day 1)

10:00 AM 60 Meters

Long Jump

Shot Put

High Jump

Women’s Pentathlon

10:30 AM 60 Meter Hurdles

High Jump

Shot Put

Long Jump

800 Meters

FRIDAY – February 25, 2022

Men’s Heptathlon (Day 2)

10:00 AM 60 Meter Hurdles

Pole Vault

1000 Meters

Field Events

3:00 PM Men’s Weight Throw – FINAL

Men’s Long Jump – FINAL

Women’s High Jump – FINAL

4:30 PM Men’s Pole Vault – FINAL

6:00 PM Women’s Long Jump – FINAL

Women’s Shot Put – FINAL

2:45 PM Opening Ceremonies/National Anthem

Running Events

3:00 PM Women’s 60 Meter Hurdles – Trials

3:20 PM Men’s 60 Meter Hurdles – Trials

3:45 PM Women’s 400 Meters – Trials

4:10 PM Men’s 400 Meters – Trials

4:35 PM Women’s 60 Meter Dash – Trials

4:50 PM Men’s 60 Meter Dash – Trials

5:10 PM Women’s 800 Meters – Trials

5:25 PM Men’s 800 Meters – Trials

5:40 PM Women’s 200 Meters – Trials

6:05 PM Men’s 200 Meters – Trials

6:45 PM Women’s 5,000 Meters – FINAL

7:10 PM Men’s 5,000 – FINAL

7:35 PM Women’s Distance Medley – FINAL

7:55 PM Men’s Distance Medley – FINAL

SATURDAY – February 26, 2022

Field Events

10:30 AM Women’s Weight Throw – FINAL

Men’s Triple Jump – FINAL

12:00 PM Men’s High Jump – FINAL

Women’s Pole Vault – FINAL

1:15 PM Men’s Shot Put – FINAL

Women’s Triple Jump – FINAL

11:45 PM National Anthem

Running Events

12:00 PM Women’s Mile – FINAL

12:15 PM Men’s Mile – FINAL

12:35 PM Women’s 60 Meter Hurdles – FINAL

12:45 PM Men’s 60 Meter Hurdles – FINAL

12:55 PM Women’s 400 Meters – FINAL

1:05 PM Men’s 400 Meters – FINAL

1:15 PM Women’s 60 Meter Dash – FINAL

1:25 PM Men’s 60 Meter Dash – FINAL

1:35 PM Women’s 800 Meters – FINAL

1:45 PM Men’s 800 Meters – FINAL

1:55 PM Women’s 200 Meters – FINAL

2:10 PM Men’s 200 Meters – FINAL

2:30 PM Women’s 3,000 Meters – FINAL

3:00 PM Men’s 3,000 Meters – FINAL

3:30 PM Women’s 1,600 Meter RELAY – FINAL

3:50 PM Men’s 1,600 Meter RELAY – FINAL

4:30 PM Awards Ceremony (at conclusion of all events)