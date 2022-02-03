How to watch the 2022 Camel City Invitational and Camel City Elite?￼

Several top athletes are slated to compete at the 2022 Camel City Invitational and Camel City Elite in Winston-Salem, NC on Friday (4) and Saturday (5) and you can watch the live streaming broadcast live at JDLFastTrack.com. To watch the webcast though, you will need a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription so if you don’t already have one, please click here to sign up for a paid account.

For live results and updates | Live Scoreboard, Field Scoreboard | Live Field Dashboard | For a complete list of teams and list of athletes please visit the respective links. On-demand coverage of the meet will be posted here.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: How to watch the WSU Invitational and WSU Open live?

Among the leading stars scheduled to compete at the meet are pro stars Ajee’ Wilson, Charlene Lipsey, Rachel Smith, Hannah Segrave, Clayton Murphy, Chris Belcher and Andre Ewers.

In addition, several collegiate athletes from North Carolina A&T, NC State, North Carolina, Kentucky, Duke, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Texas will also compete at the two-day meeting.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Action on Friday at the Camel City Invitational at the JDL Fast Track will begin at 1:00 pm ET with the women’s 60 qualifyiers, followed by the men, while the women High Jump, Men Pole Vault, Men Long Jump, and Men Weight Throw are also set to go off at 1:00 pm.

Live streaming on Saturday will begin at 10:00 am with the Elite events going off at 2:00 pm.

For more information on the latest track and field news please visit our homepage. Live result updates are available on our results and schedule page, which will be updated weekly.