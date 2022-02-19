Connect with us

How to watch the 2022 Conference USA Indoor Track and Field Championships?
Complete Results From the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham

Thompson-Herah wins 60m at Muller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham in 7.08

Ronnie Baker looks to bounce back at Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham; watch it live￼

Thompson-Herah eyes 60m PB, but won't be pressured to break world record

How to watch the 2022 KCAC Indoor Track and Field Championships
Watch the 2022 Conference USA Indoor Track and Field Championships

How to watch the 2022 Conference USA Indoor Track and Field Championships?

Southern Miss and Charlotte will try to defend their Conference USA Indoor Track and Field Championships this weekend and you can watch live! Southern Miss and Charlotte battled out an exciting contest on the women’s side last year, while the 49ers eased to the men’s crown in 2021.

Published

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The 2022 Conference USA Indoor Track and Field Championships will take place Saturday and Sunday at the Birmingham Crossplex and viewers can watch a live stream of the meeting online for free.

How to watch the 2022 Conference USA Indoor Track and Field Championships?

Schedule of Events All Times CentralSchedule of Events (PDF)
Live Stream Coverage on CUSA.tv Feb. 19 WATCH  |  Feb. 20 WATCH
Live ResultsLive Results
Heat SheetsDay 1 |  Day 2 
RecapsDay 1  |  Day 2  
Meet ResultsMeet Results  |  Day 1  |  Final:  Men  |  Women

Saturday’s action will get underway at 9:00 a.m. with the multi-events — the men’s heptathlon, followed by the women’s pentathlon — at 9:15 a.m. Field events will start at 1:00 p.m. with the men’s pole vault and running events are scheduled to get underway at 3:00 p.m. with the women’s mile.

READ MORE: How to watch the 2022 KCAC Indoor Track and Field Championships – (NAIA)

On Sunday’s second and the final day of the heptathlon will open the schedule at 8:30 a.m. while field and track events are slated to start at 10:00 a.m. and noon, respectively.

Southern Miss and Charlotte battled out an exciting contest on the women’s side before the Golden Eagle Invitational went on to eventually win the team title, while Charlotte ran away comfortable with the men’s crown during the 2021 campaign.

Southern Miss women enter this weekend’s conference championships full of confidence and head coach Jon Stuart said his team is ready to put on a show in the defense of C-USA title.

“We’re excited for another opportunity to show what we’re made of,” Stuart said on the team’s official website at www.southernmiss.com. “Our team has been trending in the right direction as we look to close strong at the conference meet.

“We are carrying some momentum into the meet after a great regular-season finale. I’m excited to see what our kids can do with the added stakes of a championship setting.”

The Charlotte men are also confident about their chances of defending the team crown this weekend.

TEAM COMPETING: Charlotte, UTSA, FIU, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, North Texas, Rice, Southern Miss, UTEP, and WKU on both the men’s and women’s side, while Florida Atlantic, Marshall and UAB only have a women’s team. 

