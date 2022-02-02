Connect with us

Photo: athletix.ch

How to watch the 2022 Czech Indoor Gala?

Watch the 2022 Czech Indoor Gala on Thursday (3) with a number of stars set to compete at the World Athletics Indoor Tour silver level series event.

Published

The 2022 Czech Indoor Gala will take place on Thursday (3) and you can watch live streaming coverage of the meet by clicking here. The 2022 Czech Indoor Gala is a part of the World Athletics Indoor Tour silver level series.

How the watch and follow 2022 Czech Indoor Gala?

Live streaming coverage on February, 3 from the Atletická hala, in Ostrava, will begin at 11:00 am ET, while live results, start list and updates will also be available. Find online results on the website atletika.cz here.

READ MORE: Updated: Updated: Complete results from the 2022 Millrose Games

Among the highlighted athletes down to compete at the meet is the European Indoor 60m champion in 2021, Ajla Del Ponte of Switzerland who headlines the women’s 60m field.

Del Ponte, a finalist at the Tokyo Olympics in the 100m last summer, owns a personal best of 7.03 seconds over the 60m dash.

Dutch sprinter Jamile Samuel, the bronze medalist behind Del Ponte Toruń last year, is also entered in the event.

Del Ponte could also look to challenge the meeting record of Michelle-Lee Ahye from 2016, which is 7.10.

American Elijah Hall headlines the men’s 60m field, with Ghana’s Sean Safo-Antwi, and Swiss sprinter Silvan Wicki also listed to feature.

Hall is also set to race in the men’s 200m.

Meanwhile, Tokyo Olympic and two-time European Indoor champion Miltiádis Tentóglou of Greece leads the entrants in the men’s long jump with American JuVaughn Harrison and Sweden’s Thobias Montler, the European Indoor silver medalist also entered.

Czech European champion Tomáš Staněk will contest the men’s Shot Put with Michał Haratyk of Poland, the 2019 European champion ready to battle against him.

As always, please remember that you can follow all the indoor results and updates on our results page here, and stay up-to-date with all the latest track and field news from our homepage.

