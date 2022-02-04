How to watch the 2022 Dr. Sander Invitational Columbia Challenge?

NEW YORK, NY – The 5th Annual Dr. Sander Invitational Columbia Challenge is scheduled to take place this weekend, February 4th-5th, at The Armory’s New Balance Track & Field Center. The meet will be streamed live on both days and you can wat the action on USATF.TV. You will require a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription. Sign up here for RunnerSpace +PLUS.

How and Where to Watch Dr. Sander Invitational Columbia Challenge?

Schedule | Entries/live results | On-demand video will be available here.

Live action on Friday will begin at 9:00 am ET on USATF.TV, with Saturday’s coverage scheduled to get underway at 8:30 am ET to 4:00 pm on the same platform. The NBC Peacock platform will provide coverage of the professional section of the meet from noon to 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. USATF.TV Broadcast Schedule (Subject to change. Times Eastern Standard Time USA.) Day Schedule Where to Watch Friday 2/4 9:00 am ET USATF.TV Saturday 2/5 8:30am ET – 4:00pm ET USATF.TV Noon ET – 2:00pm ET NBC Peacock

Honoring the life and legacy of the late Dr. Norbert Sander, founder of The Armory Foundation, the Dr. Sander Invitational has become one of the premier collegiate track and field meets in the entire country. In addition to the exciting NCAA action, several professional events will also heat up the track following last weekend’s Millrose Games.

“Dr. Sander, himself an outstanding runner in college, maintained a strong interest for student-athletes to continue their track & field careers while pursuing a degree,” said Armory Foundation Co-President Rita Finkel. “He would be proud knowing this meet that includes so many outstanding college programs would be named for him.”

Twenty-seven NCAA Division I teams are scheduled to take part in the meet, led by the host Columbia Lions. They will be joined by several of their Ivy League rivals, including Brown, Cornell, Dartmouth, Penn, and Princeton. Other top programs set to compete from across the country include Brigham Young, Iona, Maryland, Penn State, South Carolina, Syracuse, UCLA, Virginia, and many others.

There is no shortage of speed or talent in the 12 Invitational events, all to take place on Saturday. Sage Hurta looks to keep the momentum going in the women’s 800m, after running a personal best in the mile at the Millrose Games. On the men’s side, 2016 Olympian Robby Andrews hopes to rebound in the mile, where he will compete against former national champion Ryan Hill. Two-time national champion and Tokyo Olympian Marquis Dendy opens his season as the headliner in the men’s long jump.

Other names to look out for include Inika McPherson (women’s high jump), Joey Berriatua (men’s mile), Amere Lattin (men’s 400m), Dani Aragon (women’s mile), and Tori Franklin (women’s triple jump). All of these athletes and many more hope to put down strong performances in advance of this month’s USATF Indoor Championships in Spokane, Wash.

Newbury Park stars to chase record times?

Three top-flight high school student-athletes will also be testing their talents at this meet. These runners hail from Newbury Park, Calif., which just produced the greatest cross country season in high school history. Lex Young and Aaron Sahlman will race in the men’s 3000m, with their eyes on the national record of 7:56.97, set by former teammate and Lex’s older brother Nico Young. Aaron’s brother Colin Sahlman will race in the men’s mile.

The 2022 Dr. Sander Invitational Columbia Challenge will bring together elite NCAA and professional competition, while also giving a select group of high school stars the chance to shine. Reserved seating for this one-of-a-kind track & field meet is available and can be purchased HERE. Meet schedule can be found HERE.