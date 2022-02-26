How to watch the 2022 Gibson McCook Relays?

Track and field fans will be welcomed again inside the National Stadium in Kingston, this weekend for the 2022 Gibson McCook Relays on Saturday (26). Live streaming coverage of the meeting will be on PBC social media pages for free so those who are unable to make it to the stadium can enjoy the webcast live online.

How and where to watch the 2022 Gibson McCook Relays?

PBCJ will have the action LIVE on their Facebook | YouTube | PBC Jamaica Pages NOTE: | A live results link will be posted here once we receive the information.

The Gibson McCook Relays will return to the fixtures this year with a new format after the meeting was canceled in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the local organizers have revealed that this year’s event will operate in a different way from previous years. This year will be an all-final event.

In addition, it is important to note that many of the teams that normally perform at the popular meeting will be missing due to the drastic changes to facilitate protocols on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several of the country’s top high schools will feature at the meet, while a number of clubs and institutions are also slated to participate in what has been described as the most popular and longest-running relay carnival in the country.

The schedule shows that the relays are set to start at 1:00 p.m. ET with the High School Girls’ Class I 4×100 meters relay and the coverage is expected to last for three and a half hours. The final event of the meet, the High School Boys’ 4x400m relays, are set to go off at 4:30 p.m.

Some of the top high schools to look out for are Edwin Allen High, led by the standout sprint twins Tia and Tina Clayton, Hydel High, St. Jago, Vere and Holmhood High on the girls’ side, while Kingston College (KC), Calabar, and Jamaica College (JC) will lead the way on the men’s side. Sprintec, MVP, Racers Track Club, UTECH, and GC Foster are some of the leading clubs and institutions down to compete.