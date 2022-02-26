Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Gibson McCook Relays?

Watch live streaming coverage of the 2022 Gibson McCook Relays on Saturday (26) for free on the PBCJ social media pages. The action starts at 1:00 pm and will last for about three and a half hours. Don’t miss the live action this weekend!!

Published

how-to-watch-the-2022-Gibson-McCook-Relays
Watch the 2022 Gibson McCook Relays live online

Track and field fans will be welcomed again inside the National Stadium in Kingston, this weekend for the 2022 Gibson McCook Relays on Saturday (26). Live streaming coverage of the meeting will be on PBC social media pages for free so those who are unable to make it to the stadium can enjoy the webcast live online.

How and where to watch the 2022 Gibson McCook Relays?

PBCJ will have the action LIVE on their Facebook | YouTube | PBC Jamaica Pages NOTE: | A live results link will be posted here once we receive the information.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Gibson McCook Relays will return to the fixtures this year with a new format after the meeting was canceled in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the local organizers have revealed that this year’s event will operate in a different way from previous years. This year will be an all-final event.

In addition, it is important to note that many of the teams that normally perform at the popular meeting will be missing due to the drastic changes to facilitate protocols on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several of the country’s top high schools will feature at the meet, while a number of clubs and institutions are also slated to participate in what has been described as the most popular and longest-running relay carnival in the country.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The schedule shows that the relays are set to start at 1:00 p.m. ET with the High School Girls’ Class I 4×100 meters relay and the coverage is expected to last for three and a half hours. The final event of the meet, the High School Boys’ 4x400m relays, are set to go off at 4:30 p.m.

Some of the top high schools to look out for are Edwin Allen High, led by the standout sprint twins Tia and Tina Clayton, Hydel High, St. Jago, Vere and Holmhood High on the girls’ side, while Kingston College (KC), Calabar, and Jamaica College (JC) will lead the way on the men’s side. Sprintec, MVP, Racers Track Club, UTECH, and GC Foster are some of the leading clubs and institutions down to compete.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Written By

Racquel Smith joined World-Track and Field Website in 2008 as a contributor for the Beijing Olympic Games and she has grown with us ever since. Despite being a mother of two, Racquel has been one of our main go-to writers from Caribbean meetings.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results

Digital Results

Complete Results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham

Complete results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham on Saturday (19). Thompson-Herah, Duplantis, Holloway, and Hodgkinson were among the winners.

February 19, 2022
When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships

Main News

When are the 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships? How to watch live?

The 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships are set for February 25-26 and live coverage will be on ESPN+. Texas swept the...

6 days ago
Sandi Morris of USA to compete in American Track League pole vault event Sandi Morris of USA to compete in American Track League pole vault event

Digital Results

Updated: Complete results from the 2022 Millrose Games

Complete results from the 2022 Millrose Games, while Ryan Crouser's throw of 23.38 to set a new world record in the men's Shot Put...

January 29, 2022
Watch-the-2022-SEC-Indoor-Championships Watch-the-2022-SEC-Indoor-Championships

Main News

When is the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships and how to watch it?

The following is the scheduled date for the 2022 SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships and how to watch live streaming and follow results...

February 9, 2022
Advertisement