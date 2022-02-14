Connect with us

USTFCCCA NCAA DI Women’s Indoor Track & Field Rating Index – Week 4

World Athletics Championships Oregon22 New ticket inventory to be released

5,000m Results from Boston University David Hemery Valentine Invitational

[Video]: Randolph Ross runs world-leading 44.83 at Tiger Paw Invitational

[Video] Femke Bol cruises to world-leading 50.72 in Metz
2022 GSC Indoor Track and Field Championships

How to watch the 2022 GSC Indoor Track and Field Championships?

Watch live streaming of the 2022 GSC Indoor Track and Field Championships online on FloSports. Lee University tries to sweep the team titles.

Published

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The championship season for the indoor campaign heats up this week in a few conferences and divisions and a number of the meetings will be available to stream live online. Among the championships providing coverage this week is the NCAA DII Gulf South Conference, which will stage its championships on Tuesday (15) and Wednesday (16).

For the third consecutive year, the GSC Indoor Track and Field Championships will be held at the Birmingham CrossPlex and you can watch the live streaming on FloSports | For those without an account, click here to find out how to signup for FloSports | Event Schedule | Live/Final Results. The live broadcasting commentary will be called by James Verrett III and Will Brown Jr.

READ MORE: When is the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships and how to watch it?

Spectators are allowed inside the facilities, but all attendees will be required to wear masks while inside the building. For those looking to attend, you can buy tickets through the Hometown Ticketing app or online. Please note that tickets are $5.00 per day and must be bought in advance as there will not be any sale at the door. Refer to the GSC Fan Guide for more information.

Mississippi College men and Lee University women enter this year’s GSC Indoor Track and Field Championships as the defending champions. The Lady Flames managed to win the women’s team crown in back-to-back years, while Mississippi College held off Alabama Huntsville to win the men’s title.

The Birmingham CrossPlex has hosted several Division II National Championships, as well as various Division I conference championship meets, and is also slated to host events during this summer’s 2022 World Games.

The Flames and Lady Flames swept the team titles at the 2020 GSC Indoor Track and Field Championships. Will they be able to accomplish that feat again this year?

Lee is the top women’s Gulf South Conference team in the latest NCAA DII rankings at No. 11, while the men’s team is ranked No. 5 heading into the conference championships. Alabama Huntsville is the other Gulf South Conference team ranked in the top-25 men’s rankings at No. 25.

