How to watch the 2022 Harvard Crimson Elite Meet?

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Harvard Crimson Elite Meet this Friday (4). The meet will be broadcast on ESPN+

Watch Live Streaming Here

The Harvard men’s and women’s track and field teams are set to compete at home for the final time this indoor season on Friday and they will be hoping to take full advantage of the familiar conditions ahead of the busy remaining schedule.

The Crimson will host Boston University, Brown, Dartmouth, Florida Atlantic, George Mason, Monmouth, Northeastern, University of Alabama Birmingham, UMass Lowell, UConn, UMass Amherst, Tulane, RPI, Yale and USF for the 2022 Crimson Elite Meet.

The schedule is slated for a 10:00 a.m. start, but the ESPN+ live streaming coverage will get going at 2:00 pm. The meet will feature the Women’s Pentathlon (60m Hurdles, High Jump, Shot Put, Long Jump, 800m), and Men’s and Women’s: Shot Put, Weight Throw, Triple Jump, Pole Vault, High Jump, Long Jump, 60m Hurdles, 60m, Mile and 400m.

The Crimson last hosted the Crimson Elite meet on Jan. 31, 2020, with last year’s event canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Full Meet Information

Date – Feb. 4th, 2022

Women’s Pentathlon – 10:00 a.m. | Field Events – 2:00 p.m. | Track Events – 3:30 p.m. | Full Schedule

How to watch and follow the action

Live Results

