How to watch the 2022 Harvard Crimson Elite Meet?
How to watch the Simmons-Harvey Invitational live?
How to watch the 2022 Harvard Crimson Elite Meet?

The Harvard Crimson Elite Meet will take place this Friday (4) and you can watch the meet’s live broadcast on ESPN+. Follow live results online as well.

Published

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Get all the updates and watch live streaming coverage of the Harvard Crimson Elite Meet this Friday (4). The meet will be broadcast on ESPN+ but you will need to have a subscription so click here to sign up if you don’t already have one.

Watch Live Streaming Here

The Harvard men’s and women’s track and field teams are set to compete at home for the final time this indoor season on Friday and they will be hoping to take full advantage of the familiar conditions ahead of the busy remaining schedule.

The Crimson will host Boston University, Brown, Dartmouth, Florida Atlantic, George Mason, Monmouth, Northeastern, University of Alabama Birmingham, UMass Lowell, UConn, UMass Amherst, Tulane, RPI, Yale and USF for the 2022 Crimson Elite Meet.

The schedule is slated for a 10:00 a.m. start, but the ESPN+ live streaming coverage will get going at 2:00 pm. The meet will feature the Women’s Pentathlon (60m Hurdles, High Jump, Shot Put, Long Jump, 800m), and Men’s and Women’s: Shot Put, Weight Throw, Triple Jump, Pole Vault, High Jump, Long Jump, 60m Hurdles, 60m, Mile and 400m.

The Crimson last hosted the Crimson Elite meet on Jan. 31, 2020, with last year’s event canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Full Meet Information
Date – Feb. 4th, 2022
Women’s Pentathlon – 10:00 a.m. | Field Events – 2:00 p.m. | Track Events – 3:30 p.m. | Full Schedule

How to watch and follow the action
Twitter 
Instagram 
Live Results
ESPN+

