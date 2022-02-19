How to watch the 2022 ISTAF Indoor Düsseldorf?

Live track and field coverage continues on Sunday (20) at the 2022 ISTAF Indoor Düsseldorf – World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver level – meeting at the PSD Bank Dome in Germany. Follow all the action from Düsseldorf on your streaming devices, including your smart phones, iPad, Amazon Firestick, Roku, Chromecast, or any device that has internet access.

The ISTAF INDOOR Düsseldorf will be available in more than 80 countries and below is a list of TV channels and optional streaming platforms providing live webcast. FloSports (via Flotrack) will broadcast the live action to viewers in the United Sates, starting at 11:00 am ET. Starting List Here | Live Results Here

Germany: Live on TV: SPORT1

Livestream: Sport1 https://tv.sport1.de/live/event/614339 (Free Stream)

Hungary: Athletika.TV YouTube Channel

USA/ Canada / United Kingdom (England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales), Ireland / Australia: FloSports

Several top athletes have been confirmed to compete at the ISTAF INDOOR Düsseldorf on Sunday, including global championships medal winners Ewa Swoboda, Malaika Mihambo and Sam Kendricks.

“We will present spectacular sport once again. The fans can look forward to six top-class disciplines and the athletes to the unique atmosphere of an ISTAF INDOOR,” said Meeting Director Martin Seeber.

“Without the great support of our partners as well as our committed team in the background the ISTAF INDOOR would not be possible.”

Poland sprinter Swoboda will look to continue her recent top form when she lines up in the women’s 60m dash. The 2019 European Indoor Champion enters this weekend as the world-leader in the event, having clocked 7.00 last week in Lodz. The blistering performance is not only the quickest in the world this season, but the fastest indoors for almost four years.

Will Swoboda go sub 7.00 at the ISTAF Indoor Düsseldorf? Better yet, can she challenge the world record of 6.92 seconds, set by Russian great Irina Privalova in 1993?

Elsewhere, Olympic long jump champion Malaika Mihambo will be hoping to give the home fans something to celebrate about when she competes in her specialty for only the second time this indoor campaign. American two-time world pole vault champion (2017 and 2019) Sam Kendricks headlines the list of entrants for that event where he’s hoping to bounce back from the eighth place finish in his last outing in Uppsala.

Reigning 60m hurdles European Indoor champion Nadine Visser of the Netherlands is set to finally open her season at the ISTAF INDOOR Düsseldorf after delay making her debut a couple of times.