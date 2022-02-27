How to watch the 2022 Italian Indoor Championships?

Watch the live coverage of Day Two from the 2022 Italian Indoor Championships at Palaindoor Ancona on Sunday. Several of the top athletes from the country will look to secure spots on the national team to the World Athletics Indoor Championships to be contested March 11-13, 2022 in Belgrade, Serbia. Follow all the results here!

Watch the 2022 Italian Indoor Championships

Among the leading athletes lining up to compete at the championships this weekend is the Olympic double gold medalist from Tokyo, this past summer, Lamont Marcell Jacobs who will be aiming to land a place on the men’s 60m team.

Jacobs enters this weekend’s meeting on good form, having won all three of his races so far this indoor season. The 25-year-old registered a solid win over his rivals in his last outing at the 2022 Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais – World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold series – meet in Liévin, France, on 17 Feb. and he will be aiming to extend that fruitful form at the national championships.

The European Indoor 60 champion has a season’s best of 6.49 secs, achieved in Łodz on 11 Feb, a time which is only .02 seconds shy of his personal best and Italian national record of 6.47, done at the Euros in Toruń, last March.

On Sunday Jacobs will open up his account at the Italian Indoor Championships during the evening session where he will race from heat three of the men’s 60m. He is expected to easily secure passage into the final of the event, which is slated for later on Sunday.