How to watch the 2022 KCAC Indoor Track and Field Championships

The 2022 KCAC Indoor Track and Field Championships get underway on Friday (18) and will run until Saturday (19) and you can watch live streaming coverage from the NAIA Conference meeting for free!

Live streaming coverage is brought to you by the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Network, which will feature several of the league’s top student-athletes from 13 institutions. According to the KCAC preview, the championships will return 13 defending champions on the women’s side and 11 on the men’s side.

The No. 5 Friends men will defend their championship from a year ago but should be well challenged by former champion the No. 10 ranked University of Saint Mary.

On the women’s side, the No. 18 ranked Friends women are aiming for an eighth successive team title, and like on the men’s side, the battle for the crown should be a close one between themselves and the number 14th ranked University of Saint Mary.

Day 1 coverage at Heskett Center on the campus of Wichita State University on Friday, gets going at 12:00 pm CT – 1:00 pm ET, while the running events are slated to begin at 5:45 pm ET – 6:45 pm ET.

This year marks the third straight year and fourth time in the 11-year history of the KCAC Indoor Track and Field Championships meet will be contested on the Wichita State University indoor facility and we can expect a lot of exciting moments over the next two days.

Running events on Friday will kick off with the women’s competition in each event will be followed by the men. The final in the women’s 4x800m relays will get the action going. Also on Friday’s first day are the preliminaries in the 60-meter hurdles and 60-meter dashes, with the 5,000m races being the other final slated for the day.

Meanwhile, live streaming action on Saturday will begin at 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m ET with action in the field. The finals for the High Jump, Triple Jump, and Shot Put will open the second day’s schedule, while the track coverage will get underway at 1:45 p.m. with the Distance Medley Relay.

The 2022 KCAC Indoor Track and Field Championships are scheduled to close out at 6:15 p.m. CT with the 4x400m relay races, which will be followed by the presentation of awards at approximately 6:35 p.m local time.