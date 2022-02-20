How to watch the 2022 MEAC Indoor Championships?

NORFOLK, Va. – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) 2022 Indoor Track and Field Championships will take place at the Virginia Beach Sports Center in Virginia Beach, Va., Monday-Wednesday, Feb. 21-23.
The three-day championships is opened to the public with the organizers announcing that the “Virginia Beach Sports Center is currently operating at full capacity.”
A live stream will be available on Wednesday’s final day of competition, with the streamed live on the MEAC Digital Network on YouTube at 1:00 p.m.
Fans, athletes and coaches are delighted to resume normalcy this season after a crazy few month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, this will be the first MEAC indoor championship since 2020 after the 2021 meet was called off due to the pandemic.
The 2022 meet will also see the conference crowning new champions, following the departure of North Carolina A&T State, which had won each of the last four MEAC indoor titles on both the men’s and women’s sides.
Action on Monday will start at 2 p.m. with the start of the men’s heptathlon, while champions are set to be crowned in the men’s and women’s long jump and 5,000-meter races.
On Tuesday, the competition will get underway with the start of closing events of the men’s heptathlon at 9 a.m. The women’s heptathlon will also begin at 9:20 a.m.
Elsewhere, the track events will get begin with the women’s 60-meter hurdles preliminary heats at 12 p.m., while Wednesday is set for a 9:30 a.m. start.
Tickets are currently on sale through the Virginia Beach Sports Center and will also be on sale on-site throughout the event. There will be no cash sales. Fans can purchase single-day tickets for $10 on Monday, $15 on Tuesday and $20 on Wednesday.
NOTE: On Monday, a three-day pass will be available for $15. On Tuesday, fans can purchase a two-day pass for $20.
Monday, February 21, 2022 — TICKETS [MONDAY ONLY | ALL THREE DAYS]
|Time
|Event
|Prelim/Final
|Champion
|2 p.m.
|Men’s Heptathlon
|2:15 p.m.
|Women’s 5,000 Meters
|Final
|2:15 p.m.
|Women’s Long Jump
|Trials & Final
|2:40 p.m.
|Men’s 5,000 Meters
|Final
|3:15 p.m.
|Women’s 200 Meters
|Prelim
|3:30 p.m.
|Men’s 200 Meters
|Prelim
|4:15 p.m.
|Men’s Long Jump
|Trials & Final
Tuesday, February 22, 2022 — TICKETS [TUESDAY ONLY | BOTH DAYS]
|Time
|Event
|Prelim/Final
|Champion
|9 a.m.
|Men’s Heptathlon
|9:20 a.m.
|Women’s Pentathlon
|12 p.m.
|Women’s 60-Meter Hurdles
|Prelim
|12:15 p.m.
|Men’s 60-Meter Hurdles
|Prelim
|12:30 p.m.
|Women’s 400 Meters
|Prelim
|12:45 p.m.
|Men’s 400 Meters
|Prelim
|1 p.m.
|Women’s 60 Meters
|Prelim
|1:15 p.m.
|Men’s 60 Meters
|Prelim
|1:45 p.m.
|Women’s Weight Throw
|Trials & Final
|2:15 p.m.
|Men’s High Jump
|Trials & Final
|2:15 p.m.
|Women’s High Jump
|Trials & Final
|4 p.m.
|Men’s Weight Throw
|Trials & Final
|6 p.m.
|Women’s Distance Medley
|Final
|6:20 p.m.
|Men’s Distance Medley
|Final
Wednesday, February 23, 2022 — TICKETS [WEDNESDAY ONLY]
|Time
|Event
|Prelim/Final
|Champion
|9:30 a.m.
|Women’s Pole Vault
|Final
|10 a.m.
|Women’s Shot Put
|Trials & Final
|11:30 a.m.
|Men’s Pole Vault
|Final
|11:45 a.m.
|Women’s Triple Jump
|Trials & Final
|12 p.m.
|Men’s Shot Put
|Trials & Final
|12:30 p.m.
|Women’s Mile Run
|Final
|12:50 p.m.
|Men’s Mile Run
|Final
|1 p.m.
|Men’s Triple Jump
|Trial & Final
|1:10 p.m.
|Women’s 60-Meter Hurdles
|Final
|1:20 p.m.
|Men’s 60-Meter Hurdles
|Final
|1:30 p.m.
|Women’s 400 Meters
|Final
|1:40 p.m.
|Men’s 400 Meters
|Final
|1:50 p.m.
|Women’s 60 Meters
|Final
|2 p.m.
|Men’s 60 Meters
|Final
|2:10 p.m.
|Women’s 800 Meters
|Final
|2:25 p.m.
|Men’s 800 Meters
|Final
|2:40 p.m.
|Women’s 200 Meters
|Final
|2:50 p.m.
|Men’s 200 Meters
|Final
|3 p.m.
|Women’s 3,000 Meters
|Final
|3:20 p.m.
|Men’s 3,000 Meters
|Final
|3:40 p.m.
|Women’s 4×400-Meter Relay
|Final
|4 p.m.
|Men’s 4×400-Meter Relay
|Final
Awards ceremony will immediately follow the last event