How to watch the 2022 MEAC Indoor Championships?
Watch the 2022 MEAC Indoor Championships

How to watch the 2022 MEAC Indoor Championships?

You can watch and follow the 2022 MEAC Indoor Championships this coming week. North Carolina A&T State is gone so new MEAC champions will be crowned.

Published

NORFOLK, Va. – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) 2022 Indoor Track and Field Championships will take place at the Virginia Beach Sports Center in Virginia Beach, Va., Monday-Wednesday, Feb. 21-23.
 
The three-day championships is opened to the public with the organizers announcing that the “Virginia Beach Sports Center is currently operating at full capacity.”

READ MORE: When is the 2022 Sun Belt Indoor Championships and how to watch it?

A live stream will be available on Wednesday’s final day of competition, with the streamed live on the MEAC Digital Network on YouTube at 1:00 p.m.
 
Fans, athletes and coaches are delighted to resume normalcy this season after a crazy few month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, this will be the first MEAC indoor championship since 2020 after the 2021 meet was called off due to the pandemic.

The 2022 meet will also see the conference crowning new champions, following the departure of North Carolina A&T State, which had won each of the last four MEAC indoor titles on both the men’s and women’s sides.

Action on Monday will start at 2 p.m. with the start of the men’s heptathlon, while champions are set to be crowned in the men’s and women’s long jump and 5,000-meter races.

READ MORE: When are the 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships? How to watch live?

On Tuesday, the competition will get underway with the start of closing events of the men’s heptathlon at 9 a.m. The women’s heptathlon will also begin at 9:20 a.m.

Elsewhere, the track events will get begin with the women’s 60-meter hurdles preliminary heats at 12 p.m., while Wednesday is set for a 9:30 a.m. start.
 
Tickets are currently on sale through the Virginia Beach Sports Center and will also be on sale on-site throughout the event. There will be no cash sales. Fans can purchase single-day tickets for $10 on Monday, $15 on Tuesday and $20 on Wednesday.
 
NOTE: On Monday, a three-day pass will be available for $15. On Tuesday, fans can purchase a two-day pass for $20.

Monday, February 21, 2022 — TICKETS [MONDAY ONLY | ALL THREE DAYS]

TimeEventPrelim/FinalChampion
2 p.m.Men’s Heptathlon
2:15 p.m.Women’s 5,000 MetersFinal
2:15 p.m.Women’s Long JumpTrials & Final
2:40 p.m.Men’s 5,000 MetersFinal
3:15 p.m.Women’s 200 MetersPrelim
3:30 p.m.Men’s 200 MetersPrelim
4:15 p.m.Men’s Long JumpTrials & Final

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 — TICKETS [TUESDAY ONLY | BOTH DAYS]

TimeEventPrelim/FinalChampion
9 a.m.Men’s Heptathlon
9:20 a.m.Women’s Pentathlon
12 p.m.Women’s 60-Meter HurdlesPrelim
12:15 p.m.Men’s 60-Meter HurdlesPrelim
12:30 p.m.Women’s 400 MetersPrelim
12:45 p.m.Men’s 400 MetersPrelim
1 p.m.Women’s 60 MetersPrelim
1:15 p.m.Men’s 60 MetersPrelim
1:45 p.m.Women’s Weight ThrowTrials & Final
2:15 p.m.Men’s High JumpTrials & Final
2:15 p.m.Women’s High JumpTrials & Final
4 p.m.Men’s Weight ThrowTrials & Final
6 p.m.Women’s Distance MedleyFinal
6:20 p.m.Men’s Distance MedleyFinal

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 — TICKETS [WEDNESDAY ONLY]

TimeEventPrelim/FinalChampion
9:30 a.m.Women’s Pole VaultFinal
10 a.m.Women’s Shot PutTrials & Final
11:30 a.m.Men’s Pole VaultFinal
11:45 a.m.Women’s Triple JumpTrials & Final
12 p.m.Men’s Shot PutTrials & Final
12:30 p.m.Women’s Mile RunFinal
12:50 p.m.Men’s Mile RunFinal
1 p.m.Men’s Triple JumpTrial & Final
1:10 p.m.Women’s 60-Meter HurdlesFinal
1:20 p.m.Men’s 60-Meter HurdlesFinal
1:30 p.m.Women’s 400 MetersFinal
1:40 p.m.Men’s 400 MetersFinal
1:50 p.m.Women’s 60 MetersFinal
2 p.m.Men’s 60 MetersFinal
2:10 p.m.Women’s 800 MetersFinal
2:25 p.m.Men’s 800 MetersFinal
2:40 p.m.Women’s 200 MetersFinal
2:50 p.m.Men’s 200 MetersFinal
3 p.m.Women’s 3,000 MetersFinal
3:20 p.m.Men’s 3,000 MetersFinal
3:40 p.m.Women’s 4×400-Meter RelayFinal
4 p.m.Men’s 4×400-Meter RelayFinal

Awards ceremony will immediately follow the last event

