How to watch the 2022 MEAC Indoor Championships?

NORFOLK, Va. – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) 2022 Indoor Track and Field Championships will take place at the Virginia Beach Sports Center in Virginia Beach, Va., Monday-Wednesday, Feb. 21-23.



The three-day championships is opened to the public with the organizers announcing that the “Virginia Beach Sports Center is currently operating at full capacity.”

A live stream will be available on Wednesday’s final day of competition, with the streamed live on the MEAC Digital Network on YouTube at 1:00 p.m.



Fans, athletes and coaches are delighted to resume normalcy this season after a crazy few month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, this will be the first MEAC indoor championship since 2020 after the 2021 meet was called off due to the pandemic.

The 2022 meet will also see the conference crowning new champions, following the departure of North Carolina A&T State, which had won each of the last four MEAC indoor titles on both the men’s and women’s sides.

Action on Monday will start at 2 p.m. with the start of the men’s heptathlon, while champions are set to be crowned in the men’s and women’s long jump and 5,000-meter races.

On Tuesday, the competition will get underway with the start of closing events of the men’s heptathlon at 9 a.m. The women’s heptathlon will also begin at 9:20 a.m.

Elsewhere, the track events will get begin with the women’s 60-meter hurdles preliminary heats at 12 p.m., while Wednesday is set for a 9:30 a.m. start.



Tickets are currently on sale through the Virginia Beach Sports Center and will also be on sale on-site throughout the event. There will be no cash sales. Fans can purchase single-day tickets for $10 on Monday, $15 on Tuesday and $20 on Wednesday.



NOTE: On Monday, a three-day pass will be available for $15. On Tuesday, fans can purchase a two-day pass for $20.

Monday, February 21, 2022 — TICKETS [MONDAY ONLY | ALL THREE DAYS]

Time Event Prelim/Final Champion 2 p.m. Men’s Heptathlon 2:15 p.m. Women’s 5,000 Meters Final 2:15 p.m. Women’s Long Jump Trials & Final 2:40 p.m. Men’s 5,000 Meters Final 3:15 p.m. Women’s 200 Meters Prelim 3:30 p.m. Men’s 200 Meters Prelim 4:15 p.m. Men’s Long Jump Trials & Final

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 — TICKETS [TUESDAY ONLY | BOTH DAYS]

Time Event Prelim/Final Champion 9 a.m. Men’s Heptathlon 9:20 a.m. Women’s Pentathlon 12 p.m. Women’s 60-Meter Hurdles Prelim 12:15 p.m. Men’s 60-Meter Hurdles Prelim 12:30 p.m. Women’s 400 Meters Prelim 12:45 p.m. Men’s 400 Meters Prelim 1 p.m. Women’s 60 Meters Prelim 1:15 p.m. Men’s 60 Meters Prelim 1:45 p.m. Women’s Weight Throw Trials & Final 2:15 p.m. Men’s High Jump Trials & Final 2:15 p.m. Women’s High Jump Trials & Final 4 p.m. Men’s Weight Throw Trials & Final 6 p.m. Women’s Distance Medley Final 6:20 p.m. Men’s Distance Medley Final

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 — TICKETS [WEDNESDAY ONLY]

Time Event Prelim/Final Champion 9:30 a.m. Women’s Pole Vault Final 10 a.m. Women’s Shot Put Trials & Final 11:30 a.m. Men’s Pole Vault Final 11:45 a.m. Women’s Triple Jump Trials & Final 12 p.m. Men’s Shot Put Trials & Final 12:30 p.m. Women’s Mile Run Final 12:50 p.m. Men’s Mile Run Final 1 p.m. Men’s Triple Jump Trial & Final 1:10 p.m. Women’s 60-Meter Hurdles Final 1:20 p.m. Men’s 60-Meter Hurdles Final 1:30 p.m. Women’s 400 Meters Final 1:40 p.m. Men’s 400 Meters Final 1:50 p.m. Women’s 60 Meters Final 2 p.m. Men’s 60 Meters Final 2:10 p.m. Women’s 800 Meters Final 2:25 p.m. Men’s 800 Meters Final 2:40 p.m. Women’s 200 Meters Final 2:50 p.m. Men’s 200 Meters Final 3 p.m. Women’s 3,000 Meters Final 3:20 p.m. Men’s 3,000 Meters Final 3:40 p.m. Women’s 4×400-Meter Relay Final 4 p.m. Men’s 4×400-Meter Relay Final

Awards ceremony will immediately follow the last event