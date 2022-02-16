How to watch the 2022 Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais?

Watch live streaming coverage of the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais – 2022 World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold series meeting in Lievin – on Thursday (17) as some of the world’s top athletes continue their preparations for the World Indoor Championships next month.

Several of the world’s best have penciled in this meeting as one of the featured competitions on their busy indoor schedule and you can expect some world-class battles at an event that is set to feature a reported “reigning global champion or world record-holder in nine of the 14 main contested disciplines.”

How to watch Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais?

Live streaming coverage will be available in a number of territories through the World Athletics YouTube channel, with the live two-hour broadcast starting at 1:45 pm ET / 20:45 local time (19:45 GMT). NOTE: The World Athletics YouTube stream will be geoblocked in a number of territories so use the guide below to see the respective live broadcasters. Schedule | Start lists and results

READ MORE: Entry lists for the 2022 Meeting Hauts-de-France indoor meeting

Among the stars of attraction on the schedule who almost promised to provide us with highlighting moments are American world indoor 60m hurdles record-holder Grant Holloway, Ethiopia’s world indoor 1500m record holder Gudaf Tsegay, and Olympic 1500m champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway.

Among the others joining the listed stars mentioned above are Olympic 100m champion Marcell Jacobs, who headlines a world-class men’s 60m field that also includes American world indoor bronze medalist Ronnie Baker and the inform Arthur Cisse of the Ivory Coast.

Olympic pole vault champion Katie Nageotte headlines that field, while Olympic 10,000m champion Selemon Barega, European indoor 60m hurdles champion Nadine Visser and World 800m champion Halimah Nakaayi of Uganda are all set to compete in Lievin as well.

READ ALSO: 5,000m Results from Boston University David Hemery Valentine Invitational

Live Streaming Channels and Countries/Territories

FloSports (FloTrack) Australia, Canada, USA

OverSport (OverSport 1) Albania, Kosovo

Flow Sports (Multiplex Channel EXTRA 8) North America and Caribbean

DirecTV (VC 616/1616) Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela

ESPN (STAR+) Belize, Brazil, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama

Arena Sport (AS8 in Croatia, AS4 in Slovenia) Croatia, Slovenia

Cosmote Cyprus, Greece

MTV (CMore Sport 1) Finland

L’Equipe France

sportdeutschland.tv Germany

TG4 (highlights) Ireland

Charlton Israel

Sky (Sky Sport Action 206) Italy

Ziggo (Ziggo Sport and Ziggo Sport Select) Netherlands

Polsat Poland

SPORT.TV Portugal

Match TV (ARENA) Russia

SVT (SVT24 and SVTPlay) Sweden

Swiss Sport TV (Linear Channel) Switzerland