Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Meyo Invitational live?
Advertisement

Main News

How to watch and follow the Charlie Thomas Invitational?

Main News

Results from the 2022 ISTAF Indoor; impressive wins for Duplantis, Jacobs

Main News

How to watch the ISTAF Indoor 2022 meeting live?

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Dr. Sander Invitational Columbia Challenge?

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Camel City Invitational and Camel City Elite?￼
Meyo-Invitational-live-stream
Watch Meyo Invitational live stream

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Meyo Invitational live?

The 2022 Meyo Invitational will be streamed live on WatchESPN.com and hosted by the University of Notre Dame. Follow live the broadcast and results.

Published

SOUTH BEND, IN – The 2022 Meyo Invitational, hosted by the University of Notre Dame track and field team teams, will continue on Saturday (5) at the Loftus Sports Center, and live streaming coverage online and on your streaming devices is available on ACCNX via WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.

ESPN finals-only live streaming broadcast will begin at 2:05 pm with two sections of the women’s 60m hurdles, followed by two sections on the men’s side. Follow live results and other updates by clicking here. Also, remember live stream is available on Saturday and can be found by clicking here. | MEET SCHEDULE | HEAT SHEETS

READ MORE: How to watch and follow the Charlie Thomas Invitational?

The two-day event got underway on Friday with the women’s Pentathlon, field event competitions, as well as a number of preliminaries and section finals on the track. Events will continue on Saturday at 9:45 am with two sections of the women’s 3000m run, followed by the men’s section.

Field event action gets going at 10:30 am with the women’s triple jump and shot put. The meeting will conclude on Saturday with the 4×400 meter relay races at 4:05 pm.

The Meyo Invitational, the organizers revealed is free and open for attendance to the public.

However, all visitors must follow University of Notre Dame COVID protocols and wear a mask at all times when indoors. This does not apply to student-athletes while they are actively warming up or competing or coaches while they are actively coaching.

For more information on the latest track and field news please visit our homepage. Live result updates are available on our results and schedule page, which will be updated weekly.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Covers meetings in the United States, including the USA Championships, meetings in Florida and Miami, as well as promoting on social media @worldtrack,

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

watch-live-track-and-field-Bob-Pollock-Invitational watch-live-track-and-field-Bob-Pollock-Invitational

Main News

How to watch and follow the Charlie Thomas Invitational?

Watch the Charlie Thomas Invitational on Saturday, live on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App and SECN+. Live streaming begins at 2:55 pm.

11 hours ago
Lamont Marcell Jacobs celebrates winning Tokyo 2020 men's 100m Lamont Marcell Jacobs celebrates winning Tokyo 2020 men's 100m

Main News

Results from the 2022 ISTAF Indoor; impressive wins for Duplantis, Jacobs

Results from the 2022 ISTAF Indoor as Olympic champions Mondo Duplantis and Marcell Jacobs both picked up impressive wins on Friday.

11 hours ago
Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy all smiles after winning Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy all smiles after winning

Main News

How to watch the ISTAF Indoor 2022 meeting live?

Watch the ISTAF Indoor 2022 meeting live with Marcell Jacobs, Armand Duplantis, and Malaika Mihambo the featured players down to compete.

1 day ago
2022-Harvard-Crimson-Elite-Meet 2022-Harvard-Crimson-Elite-Meet

College

How to watch the 2022 Harvard Crimson Elite Meet?

The Harvard Crimson Elite Meet will take place this Friday (4) and you can watch the meet's live broadcast on ESPN+. Follow live results...

1 day ago