How to watch the 2022 Meyo Invitational live?

SOUTH BEND, IN – The 2022 Meyo Invitational, hosted by the University of Notre Dame track and field team teams, will continue on Saturday (5) at the Loftus Sports Center, and live streaming coverage online and on your streaming devices is available on ACCNX via WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.

ESPN finals-only live streaming broadcast will begin at 2:05 pm with two sections of the women’s 60m hurdles, followed by two sections on the men’s side. Follow live results and other updates by clicking here. Also, remember live stream is available on Saturday and can be found by clicking here. | MEET SCHEDULE | HEAT SHEETS

The two-day event got underway on Friday with the women’s Pentathlon, field event competitions, as well as a number of preliminaries and section finals on the track. Events will continue on Saturday at 9:45 am with two sections of the women’s 3000m run, followed by the men’s section.

Field event action gets going at 10:30 am with the women’s triple jump and shot put. The meeting will conclude on Saturday with the 4×400 meter relay races at 4:05 pm.

The Meyo Invitational, the organizers revealed is free and open for attendance to the public.

However, all visitors must follow University of Notre Dame COVID protocols and wear a mask at all times when indoors. This does not apply to student-athletes while they are actively warming up or competing or coaches while they are actively coaching.

