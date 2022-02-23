How to watch the 2022 Mountain West Indoor Track & Field Championships?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The University of New Mexico is set to host the 2022 Mountain West Indoor Track & Field Championships from Thursday to Saturday, Feb. 24-26 at the east halls of the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, N.M. and you can watch the live streaming coverage online.

This marks the seventh time the event will take place at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Colorado State and The University of Nevada, Las Vegas won the respective team titles when the championship was last held in 2020. The Mountain West Network will stream the meeting live.

Real-time scoring and results, along with post-race interviews and recaps from the 2022 MW Indoor Track & Field Championships, which runs through Saturday, Feb. 26, will be available on the Championship Central page.

The Mountain West Network will provide live coverage of the 2022 MW Indoor Track & Field Championships. Fans can watch the indoor track & field championships on their phones or connected TVs via the Mountain West app. Watch every moment of the MW Indoor Track & Field Championships LIVE on your own TV through Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV or Roku. Mobile applications are available through the iOS App Store and Google Play. Visit TheMW.com/app for more information.

For more information regarding the Mountain West Indoor Track & Field Championships, including live results, visit TheMW.com or follow the Mountain West on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.