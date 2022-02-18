How to watch the 2022 Muller Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham?

The 2022 World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold level series will continue this weekend when some of the world’s best athletes compete at the 2022 Muller Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham on Saturday (19). Live streaming coverage of the meeting will be available through several different streaming platforms and you can watch the action without interruptions.

Leading the list of superstars down to compete at the meeting are Tokyo Olympic medalists Elaine Thompson-Herah, Mondo Duplantis and Mariya Lasitskene, while the list also includes five other reigning global champions.

Here’s how you can follow the 2022 Muller Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham.

Watch live streaming coverage for free on the World Athletics YouTube channel. The live stream will start at 9:00 am ET – 14:00 local time (15:00 CET). The two-hour live stream will be available in a number of territories, but please scroll down to the bottom of the page of the complete list of streaming and TV channels broadcasting the meet. Start List | Live Results

Triple Olympic champion from last summer, Thompson-Herah of Jamaica will race in the women’s 60m. She will be racing indoors for the first time since 2019 when she also competed at the Muller Indoor Grand Prix. The 29-year-old owns a personal best of 6.98, which was also set in Birmingham in 2017.

Meanwhile, Duplantis will hope to continue his fruitful form at the Muller Indoor Grand Prix, having set a world pole vault record of 6.18m when the meet was hosted in Glasgow in 2020.

Lasitskene, the super decorated global championships gold medalist in the women’s high jump, will lineup in her specialty in Birmingham. The Russian opened her 2022 season with a sixth-placed 1.93m clearance in Banska Bystrica earlier this week, but I am expecting her to be well motivated for this weekend.

OverSport (OverSport 2) Albania, Kosovo

Flow Sports (Linear Channel) Caribbean and North America

DirecTV Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela

FloSports (FloTrack) Australia, Canada, USA

ESPN (STAR+) Belize, Brazil, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama

Arena Sport (AS3 in Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia. AS1 in Croatia) Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia

Cosmote Cyprus, Greece

MTV (CMore Sport 1) Finland

L’Equipe France

Sportdeutschland.tv Germany

TG4 (highlights) Ireland

Charlton Israel

Sky (Sky Sport Arena CH 204) Italy

Sport 1 (SPORT 1 and SPORT 1 HD) Lithuania

Ziggo (Ziggo Sport Docu) Netherlands

Polsat Poland

SPORT.TV Portugal

Match TV (ARENA) Russia

Tele Deportes Play Spain

SVT (SVT1 and SVT Play) Sweden

Swiss Sport TV (Linear Channel) Switzerland

BBC Sports (Red Button and iPlayer) United Kingdom