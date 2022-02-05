Connect with us

How to watch the 2022 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix?
Brisco, Sturgis, Williams set to battle for 60m title at New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

Colin Sahlman runs sub 4-minute mile time at Dr. Sander Invitational Columbia Challenge

National records for Omurwa, Karstoft at 2022 Meeting Elite de Miramas

How to watch the 2022 Meyo Invitational live?

How to watch and follow the Charlie Thomas Invitational?
Gabby-Thomas-winning-US-Olympic-trials-21.61
Gabby Thomas running 21.61 seconds to win the 200m at the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials title

Watch live streaming coverage of the 2022 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix on YouTube and other networks on Sunday (6) on Staten Island in NY.

Published

The 2022 World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold series continues on Staten Island in New York on Sunday (6) with the 2022 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix and you can watch all the live streaming coverage online. If you are unable to attend the meeting, you don’t have to miss the action, as there will be several options available for you to keep tabs on what is going on.

How to watch and follow the 2022 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix?

There will be a two-hour live streaming broadcast of the meeting, and this will be available for viewing in many territories via the World Athletics YouTube channel. Sunday’s live stream will begin at 12:00 pm ET and end at 2:00 pm ET. NBC Network and the NBC Sports App will broadcast the coverage nationally on television in the USA.

In addition to the World Athletics YouTube Channel, you can also watch live on FloSports via FloTrack if you are viewing from Canada or Australia. You can also follow all the live results here.

READ MORE: Colin Sahlman runs sub 4-minute mile time at Dr. Sander Invitational Columbia Challenge

For the viewers in the Caribbean and other North American territories, such as Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, Cuba, The Bahamas, among others, Flow Sports will be your provider.

Several global champion medalists, including medal winners at last year’s Tokyo Olympic Games, will be at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex to continue their preparations for what will be another busy year.

Among the leading entrants down to compete are Grant Holloway, Noah Lyles, Omar McLeod, Trayvon Bromell, Will Claye, Bryce Hoppel as well as Gabby Thomas, Natoya Goule, Britany Anderson, and Danielle Williams. We will also get a chance to see some of the brightest upcoming talents, which include Tamara Clark, Cambrea Sturgis, Briana Williams and standout high schooler Shawnti Jackson.

The World Athletics YouTube stream will be geoblocked in a number of territories.

Flow Sports: Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Netherlands Antilles, Saint Barthelemy, St Kitts & Nevis, St Lucia, Saint Martin, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos.

Sky (Sky Sport Arena 204) Italy

Sport1 and Sport1HD: Lithuania

Ziggo (Ziggo Sport Totaal): Netherlands

Polsat (Polsat Sport News): Poland

ESPN (STAR+): Belize, Brazil, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama

SPORT TV (SPORT.TV3): Portugal

Match TV (ARENA): Russia

TVE (RTVE Play and Teledeporte): Spain

Swiss Sport TV (Linear Channel): Switzerland

NBC: USA

Sportdeutschland: Germany

Covers meetings in the United States, including the USA Championships, meetings in Florida and Miami, as well as promoting on social media @worldtrack,

