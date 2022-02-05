How to watch the 2022 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix?

The 2022 World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold series continues on Staten Island in New York on Sunday (6) with the 2022 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix and you can watch all the live streaming coverage online. If you are unable to attend the meeting, you don’t have to miss the action, as there will be several options available for you to keep tabs on what is going on.

How to watch and follow the 2022 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix?

There will be a two-hour live streaming broadcast of the meeting, and this will be available for viewing in many territories via the World Athletics YouTube channel. Sunday’s live stream will begin at 12:00 pm ET and end at 2:00 pm ET. NBC Network and the NBC Sports App will broadcast the coverage nationally on television in the USA.

In addition to the World Athletics YouTube Channel, you can also watch live on FloSports via FloTrack if you are viewing from Canada or Australia. You can also follow all the live results here.

For the viewers in the Caribbean and other North American territories, such as Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, Cuba, The Bahamas, among others, Flow Sports will be your provider.

Several global champion medalists, including medal winners at last year’s Tokyo Olympic Games, will be at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex to continue their preparations for what will be another busy year.

Among the leading entrants down to compete are Grant Holloway, Noah Lyles, Omar McLeod, Trayvon Bromell, Will Claye, Bryce Hoppel as well as Gabby Thomas, Natoya Goule, Britany Anderson, and Danielle Williams. We will also get a chance to see some of the brightest upcoming talents, which include Tamara Clark, Cambrea Sturgis, Briana Williams and standout high schooler Shawnti Jackson.

The World Athletics YouTube stream will be geoblocked in a number of territories.

Flow Sports: Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Netherlands Antilles, Saint Barthelemy, St Kitts & Nevis, St Lucia, Saint Martin, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos.

Sky (Sky Sport Arena 204) Italy

Sport1 and Sport1HD: Lithuania



Ziggo (Ziggo Sport Totaal): Netherlands



Polsat (Polsat Sport News): Poland

ESPN (STAR+): Belize, Brazil, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama



SPORT TV (SPORT.TV3): Portugal



Match TV (ARENA): Russia



TVE (RTVE Play and Teledeporte): Spain



Swiss Sport TV (Linear Channel): Switzerland



NBC: USA

Sportdeutschland: Germany